Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MCCAIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Thousands line up to pay tribute to McCain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people lined up for blocks outside the U.S. Capitol to say goodbye to Senator John McCain as officials, relatives and friends paid tribute to the Vietnam hero and longtime senator lying in state under the majestic dome.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called McCain “one of the bravest souls our nation has produced.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “We thank God for giving this country John McCain.”

President Donald Trump was absent from the event, at the McCain family’s request after an extended feud between the two.

McCain died Saturday at age 81.

ARETHA FRANKLIN-FUNERAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Aretha Franklin interred at Detroit cemetery

DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin is in her final resting place.

The casket of the Queen of Soul was interred Friday evening in a mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, just over two weeks after she died of pancreatic cancer at age 76.

Franklin’s loved ones arrived at the cemetery after a 10-mile processional through her hometown from Greater Grace Temple, where an eight-hour service of songs, sermons and speeches was held earlier in the day.

Woodlawn is also home to the graves of Franklin’s father, two more of his daughters, and civil rights luminary Rosa Parks.

The interment ends the formal mourning for Franklin, who was dressed in four different outfits for open-casket viewings in the days leading up to the funeral.

She was buried in a gold dress and sparkling pumps.

TRUMP-RUSSIA-PROBE-CONGRESS

AP: Justice lawyer was told Russia had ‘Trump over a barrel’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian intelligence believed it had Donald Trump “over a barrel” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

That’s what lawmakers were told this week by a senior Justice Department lawyer during a private interview.

The official, Bruce Ohr, says he learned that information during a July 2016 breakfast with former British spy Christopher Steele. Steele conducted Democratic-funded research into Trump’s ties to Russia during the campaign.

Trump and Republican lawmakers have attacked Steele’s research as phony and have sought to discredit him and Ohr.

The details of the exchange were confirmed to The Associated Press by multiple people. They weren’t authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Steele was attributing the information to a former senior Russian intelligence official. It’s unclear if the official spoke directly to Steele.

CALIFORNIA-NET NEUTRALITY

California net neutrality bill clears key hurdle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has voted to enshrine net neutrality in state law, delivering a major victory to advocates looking to require an equal playing field on the internet.

The 58-17 vote Thursday was surprisingly one-sided after the Assembly was seen as a potential barrier to the bill’s passage. It returns to the Senate, which passed an earlier version and is expected to sign off on changes from the Assembly before the Legislature adjourns on Friday.

The bill is the latest effort by California lawmakers to drive national policy and rebuff President Donald Trump. It seeks to revive regulations repealed last year by the Federal Communications Commission that prevented internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

AP-US-TRADE-US-CANADA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Canadian envoy foresees ‘win-win-win’ trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Canada’s top trade negotiator, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, is expressing confidence that Canada can reach a deal with the United States on a revamped North American trade agreement that could please all sides.

“We know a win-win-win agreement is within reach,” Freeland tells reporters after talks with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer broke up Friday. They are set to resume Wednesday.

The talks were overshadowed by reports that President Donald Trump had boasted in an interview with Bloomberg News that he wouldn’t offer Canada any compromise. Freeland brushed off the controversy.

“My negotiating counterparty is Ambassador Lighthizer,” she says. “He has brought good faith and good will to the table.”

UNITED STATES-PALESTINIANS-AID-THE LATEST

The Latest: US cuts funding in aid for Palestinian refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is cutting nearly $300 million in planned funding for the U.N. agency that helps Palestinian refugees, ending decades of support.

The State Department announced in a written statement Friday that the United States “will no longer commit further funding to this irredeemably flawed operation.”

The U.S. supplies nearly 30 percent of the total budget of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, which provides health care, education and social services to Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The U.S. donated $355 million to the agency in 2016 and was set to make a similar contribution this year. In January the Trump administration released $60 million in funds but withheld a further $65 million it had been due to provide.

FILM-FIRST MAN-MOON LANDING SCENE

Armstrong sons, filmmaker defend moon landing in ‘First Man’

NEW YORK (AP) — The sons of Neil Armstrong are defending Damien Chazelle’s docudrama about the moon landing after conservative pundits decried the film’s lack of emphasis on the American flag’s planting on the lunar surface.

In a statement Friday, Rick and Mark Armstrong, along with “First Man” author James R. Hansen, denied that Chazelle’s film is “anti-American in the slightest.”

Though “First Man” includes several shots showing the American flag on the moon, it does not depict the flag planting. After the film premiered earlier this week at the Venice Film Festival, some commentators on social media who hadn’t seen the movie criticized the film.

Chazelle said the decision wasn’t political but aesthetic. The “La La Land” filmmaker said he wanted to show “the unseen, unknown aspects of America’s mission to the moon.”

IMMIGRATION-SEPARATED FAMILIES

Abuse charges raise pressure to reunite immigrant families

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is under increasing pressure to speed up the reunification of immigrant families it separated at the Mexican border, following allegations three youngsters were sexually abused while in U.S. custody.

The government of El Salvador said the three, ages 12 to 17, were victimized at shelters in Arizona.

The U.S. government is already facing heavy criticism over its slow pace in reuniting more than 2,600 children who were separated from their parents last spring before the Trump administration agreed to stop the practice. Most have since been reunited, but hundreds remain apart more than a month after the deadline set by a federal judge.

Attorneys for the U.S. government and the immigrant families are scheduled to discuss how to accelerate the process at a hearing Friday in front of the judge.

US OPEN-WILLIAMS SISTERS

Serena matches her easiest win over Venus in US Open rout

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams equaled her most-lopsided victory ever in 30 professional meetings with sister Venus, beating her 6-1, 6-2 on Friday night in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Serena shook off an early ankle injury to win seven straight games and seize control in perhaps her most dominant performance since giving birth to her a daughter a year ago Saturday.

The sisters’ earliest meeting in a Grand Slam tournament in 20 years was over early, with Venus unable to do anything to blunt Serena’s power, even after the crowd tried desperately to get behind her early in the second set.

They hadn’t played this early in a Grand Slam since Venus won in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open in their first meeting as pros, and only once over the next two decades had either won so decisively, when Serena won by the same score in a semifinal victory in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2013.

NEW MEXICO BUS CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2 sue trucking company after deadly bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two people have sued a California-based trucking company whose semitrailer crashed into a commercial bus on a New Mexico interstate, killing eight and injuring numerous others.

An Albuquerque law firm filed separate lawsuits on behalf of two bus passengers. They weren’t named in the claims, but one is from Arizona, and the other is from Ohio.

Attorney Bryan Williams said there are concerns about proper maintenance and inspection of a tire.

Authorities say “tire failure” sent the semitruck careening across the median and crashing head-on into the Greyhound bus.

The complaints alleged negligence on behalf of the unnamed truck driver and JAG Transportation Inc.

They include a recent safety report from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that shows the company has reported three crashes in the last 24 months.

A woman who answered the phone at the company’s office Friday said no one was available to comment.

