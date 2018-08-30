Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-LEGAL TEAM Trump allies fret over West Wing vacancies as threats loom WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s aides and allies are increasingly convinced that the West Wing is wholly unprepared to handle the expected…

Trump allies fret over West Wing vacancies as threats loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s aides and allies are increasingly convinced that the West Wing is wholly unprepared to handle the expected assault from Democrats if they win the House in November.

And they are raising alarms as his circle of legal and communications advisers continues to shrink.

The brain drain comes at a perilous time.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s swirling probe of Russian election interference and potential obstruction of justice by Trump has reached ever closer to the Oval Office.

And the upcoming midterm elections could grant his political adversaries the power of subpoena, or more worryingly, the votes to attempt impeachment.

Attrition, job changes and firings have taken their toll in the communications and legal shops — two departments crucial to Trump staving off the looming threats.

MCCAIN SERVICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: McCain returns to DC ahead of Capitol ceremony

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s casket has arrived in Maryland ahead of ceremonies Friday at the U.S. Capitol.

McCain was flown to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington after a church service Thursday in Phoenix.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was at the base to greet McCain’s widow, Cindy, and their children.

The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will lie in state under the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday for a ceremony and public visitation.

On Saturday, McCain’s procession pauses by the Vietnam Memorial and heads for Washington National Cathedral for a formal funeral service.

McCain died last Saturday of brain cancer at age 81.

FATAL CRASH-BERMAN’S WIFE

Report: Chris Berman’s wife was intoxicated at time of crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state police report has concluded that the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when she rear-ended another man’s car, killing them both.

The Hartford Courant reports that police determined Katherine Berman was speeding and did not apply her brakes before crashing into a car driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis.

State police closed the investigation without filing any charges because both drivers died.

Bertulius was on his way back from visiting his wife’s grave at the time of the crash on May 9, 2017, in Woodbury.

The family of Bertulius has filed a lawsuit alleging that a Woodbury restaurant served alcohol to Berman while she was intoxicated before the crash.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump volunteer blocks photographer’s rally shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump has blocked a photojournalist’s camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana.

A photo taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci on Thursday night in Evansville shows the volunteer stretching out his right hand over the lens of a news photographer’s camera after a protester disrupted Trump’s campaign event.

Trump paced on stage at the Ford Center during the moments it took for the protester to be led out.

The president was in town to stump for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in what is viewed as one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.

ARETHA FRANKLIN-FUNERAL

Aretha Franklin’s funeral to fuse spirit with star-power

DETROIT (AP) — An epic funeral aims to salute the legacy of Aretha Franklin and close out a week of high-profile tributes and visitations.

The Queen of Soul’s invitation-only funeral Friday at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson. Singers include Steve Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and Chaka Khan.

The service, which may exceed five hours, follows three days of public visitations and a concert in her honor in the city where spent most of her life.

Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens, says organizers of the services have been guided by a single question: “What would Aretha want?” Owens and a group she calls “Aretha’s angels” sought to create “an appropriate send-off that would match her legacy.”

Franklin died Aug. 16 at 76 of pancreatic cancer.

BOSTON GLOBE-THREATS-ARREST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Judge sets $50,000 bond in newspaper threat case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has set bond at $50,000 for a man charged with threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe.

Magistrate Judge Paul Abrams set the bond during a court appearance by 68-year-old Robert Chain. He was arrested Thursday at his home in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

Prosecutor Matt Rosenbaum argued for Chain to remain in custody, saying he’s a danger to the community, though adding there’s no evidence Chain was planning to travel to Boston. He says 20 guns were seized during the search of Chain’s home but didn’t indicate whether any of them are believed illegally owned.

Defense attorney Andre Townsend argued for Chain to be released, saying he has no criminal record and isn’t a flight risk.

Authorities say Chain threatened the Globe in retaliation for its coordination of a series of editorials condemning President Donald Trump’s suggestion that journalists are “the enemy of the people.”

NEW MEXICO BUS CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Highway partially open after bus-truck crash

THOREAU, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say one westbound lane of Interstate 40, where a fatal truck-bus crash killed at least four people, is now open.

Both eastbound lanes of the highway also have reopened.

Preliminary information indicates a semi-truck traveling the opposite way had a blow-out and crashed head-on into the bus.

Greyhound says 49 passengers were aboard the bus, which was heading from Albuquerque to Phoenix.

At least nine passengers were being treated at an Albuquerque hospital. Officials did not release any details about the patients’ conditions.

CAMBODIA-AUSTRALIA-FILMMAKER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Australian man convicted of spying in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A judge in Cambodia has convicted Australian filmmaker James Ricketson of spying and sentenced him to six years in prison.

Ricketson was detained last year after flying a drone to photograph an opposition party political rally.

The charge of endangering national security is tantamount in legal terms to espionage, but prosecutors never named the foreign power for which he allegedly spied.

Cambodia has shown leniency recently against jailed critics or opponents of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government, which had raised hopes Ricketson would be freed.

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: No. 2 seed Wozniacki out in US Open’s 2nd round

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki is out of the U.S. Open in the second round, joining No. 1 Simona Halep on the sideline.

Wozniacki lost 6-4, 6-2 to 36th-ranked Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

Wozniacki is the reigning Australian Open champion and twice was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows, in 2009 and 2014. But she’s now lost in the second round at two consecutive majors, after doing the same at Wimbledon.

Her loss means the U.S. Open’s top two women already are gone after only four days of action; Halep lost on Monday. A third top-10 seed lost, too: No. 9 Julia Goerges.

Tsurenko has never been past the fourth round at any Grand Slam tournament. She appeared to hurt her right forearm early in Wednesday night’s match, and a trainer came out to massage Tsurenko at changeovers.

HUNTING GRIZZLIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Judge blocks grizzly hunts in Idaho, Wyoming

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked the opening of grizzly bear hunts scheduled for this weekend in Wyoming and Idaho.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen’s Thursday order comes as the two states prepared to open the first grizzly bear hunting seasons in the Lower 48 states since Montana’s last hunt in 1991.

The ruling is a victory for wildlife advocates and Native American tribes that sued over the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision in 2017 to lift protections for 700 grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.

The plaintiffs had argued the bears still face threats to their survival. Federal wildlife officials say the bears are thriving.

Fewer than two dozen bears would be allowed to be killed in the hunts.

