Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MCCAIN SERVICES-THE LATEST The Latest: More than 7,500 pay respects to Sen. John McCain PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say more than 7,500 people have paid their respects to U.S. Sen. John McCain at a public…

MCCAIN SERVICES-THE LATEST

The Latest: More than 7,500 pay respects to Sen. John McCain

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say more than 7,500 people have paid their respects to U.S. Sen. John McCain at a public viewing at the Arizona Capitol.

Bart Graves of the Arizona Department of Public Safety gave the figure for the number of mourners who had been filing by the casket since the area opened to the public Wednesday afternoon.

People stood in line for hours in the Phoenix heat, carrying umbrellas and sipping cold water. The National Weather Service says the high in Phoenix was 104 degrees.

Authorities say several people waiting outside the Arizona Capitol were overcome by extreme heat. DPS officials say two people were transported Wednesday to a hospital, and several others were treated at the scene in the span of an hour.

__

MCCAIN SERVICES

Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol

PHOENIX (AP) — Those who wish to give a final farewell to Sen. John McCain can pay respects at the Arizona State Capitol during the first of two days of services here before McCain departs his beloved Arizona.

A private ceremony will be held Wednesday morning at the Capitol rotunda. Later that afternoon, the Capitol will be open to members of the public who want to pay their respects.

A church service will be held on Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church. From there, McCain will depart Arizona for the last time from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Another viewing will be at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral.

TEXAS OFFICER-MURDER TRIAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-Texas cop sentenced to 15 years for murder

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas jury has issued a 15-year prison sentence for a white former police officer convicted of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed, black teenager as he left a house party last year.

Roy Oliver was sentenced Wednesday, a day after he was convicted in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. The verdict marked an extremely rare murder conviction for shootings involving on-duty officers.

Oliver faced between five and 99 years in prison. His lawyers are expected to appeal.

Oliver was a police officer in Balch Springs when he and his partner responded to reports of underage drinking. He shot into a car carrying five black teenagers leaving the party, killing Edwards.

Oliver says he shot at the car because he believed his partner was in danger. His partner testified he didn’t believe his life was threatened.

NEW MEXICO COMPOUND-THE LATEST

The Latest: 3 New Mexico compound defendants released

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed three of the defendants arrested on child neglect charges in the New Mexico compound case have been released from jail after a judge dismissed charges against them due to a missed deadline by prosecutors.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj left the jail late Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors have other options for pursuing charges against the three, including seeking indictments from a grand jury.

Prosecutor John Lovelace declined to comment on how the district attorney’s office will proceed.

Two other defendants remain jailed on more serious charges of child abuse resulting in the death of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found at the compound earlier this month.

TRUMP-EVANGELICALS

Trump warns of ‘violence’ if Republicans lose fall elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote for the upcoming congressional elections and warned of “violence” by opponents if Republicans lose control of Congress.

That’s according to attendees at a Monday dinner at the White House, which was attended by dozens of Christian pastors, ministers and supporters of the president. Audio was obtained by media outlets, including The New York Times.

Trump talked up his administration’s efforts to bolster conservative Christian causes and warned the efforts could be quickly undone.

He warned those gathered that, “you’re one election away from losing everything you’ve got.”

And he said if Democrats win, they “will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently.” He specifically mentioned self-described antifa, or anti-fascist groups.

TEXAS OFFICER-MURDER TRIAL-DIFFERENCES

Experts: Unusual factors in ex-Texas cop’s murder conviction

Experts say it was an extremely rare verdict when jurors convicted a former Texas police officer of murder this week for an on-duty shooting.

Criminal justice experts say fewer than 90 officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter for such shootings since 2005. Less than half were convicted or pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Even more rare is a guilty verdict on a murder charge. That’s happened only five other times since 2005 in cases involving non-federal law enforcement officers. Four of those convictions were overturned.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was convicted of murder Tuesday in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Edwards was shot when Oliver fired into a car full of teenagers leaving a party.

Experts say several factors worked against Oliver, including testimony from his partner and bodycam video that ran counter to his testimony.

TRUMP-WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL-THE LATEST

The Latest: White House Counsel Don McGahn to leave in fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving in the fall.

President Donald Trump made the announcement Wednesday and praised McGahn as “a really good guy” who has done “an excellent job.”

McGahn has been a key figure in the administration’s handling of the Russia investigation.

Trump says McGahn’s departure has nothing to do with his interviews with the special counsel investigating possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia in the 2016 election. The president notes that he had approved the attorney’s interviews and was unconcerned about anything McGahn might tell prosecutors.

McGahn’s exit continues the churn of top officials as the administration sets records for turnover and the White House struggles to fill key vacancies.

__

US-CANADA-TOUGH TALK

Canada stunned and worried about Trump trade threats

TORONTO (AP) — It started with President Donald Trump’s attacks on Canadian dairy farmers. Then Washington slapped tariffs on Canadian steel, citing national security. There was that disastrous G-7 summit in Quebec. Now it’s a new North American free trade agreement that excludes America’s northern neighbor.

Canadians are stunned by the repeated broadsides from what has long been their closest ally and some have even begun boycotts.

“Everybody is afraid,” said Margot Lajeunesse, who helps run a family-owned bistro in Quebec. “We depend a lot on the U.S.”

About 75 percent of Canada’s exports go to the U.S. so the tariff threat looms large after Trump snubbed Canada and reached a preliminary deal with Mexico.

ROBERTA MCCAIN

McCain’s 106-year-old mom to attend his Washington services

WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain’s 106-year-old mother, Roberta, is expected to attend memorial services in Washington and his burial in Maryland later this week.

Roberta McCain once said the middle child she called “Johnny” liked to use her as an example of “what he hopes his lifespan will be.”

But she now mourns him instead of the other way around.

The Vietnam prisoner of war, congressman, senator and two-time presidential candidate died of brain cancer last Saturday at his home in Arizona. He was 81.

Following memorials in Arizona, McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. He will be celebrated at a memorial service Saturday at Washington National Cathedral before his burial Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

PEOPLE-KANYE WEST

Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was ‘a choice’

Kanye West has apologized on a Chicago radio station for suggesting slavery was a “choice.”

The rapper also broke down on air over Don C, an old friend and collaborator who likely would have shut him down before he had a chance to make the remark in the first place. West told 107.5 WGCI radio he’s sorry the slavery remark and his wearing a MAGA hat while visiting the offices of TMZ in May hurt people who felt “let down.”

As for President Donald Trump, West says he believes Trump cares “what black people think of him.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.