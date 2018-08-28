Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PRIMARY RDP-THE LATEST The Latest: Restaurateur wins GOP nod in Oklahoma House race TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Tulsa fast-food restaurateur has won the Republican nomination in the race for the open U.S. House seat…

PRIMARY RDP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Restaurateur wins GOP nod in Oklahoma House race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Tulsa fast-food restaurateur has won the Republican nomination in the race for the open U.S. House seat in Tulsa.

Kevin Hern defeated longtime Tulsa prosecutor Tim Harris in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff to advance to the November ballot in the race for the state’s only open congressional seat. Hern will face The Democratic nominee, Tulsa attorney Tim Gilpin.

The seat was previously held by U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine, a Republican tapped by President Donald Trump to be administrator of NASA.

Republicans have held the seat for more than 30 years and are heavily favored to keep it in November.

The 56-year-old Hern runs a company that owns and operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in northeast Oklahoma.

TRUMP-GOOGLE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says tech companies ‘better be careful’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Google and other tech companies are “treading on very, very troubled territory.”

Trump’s warning came as he was meeting in the Oval Office with the president of FIFA, the international governing body of soccer. Trump had claimed in a pair of tweets earlier Tuesday that Google search results are “RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.”

Trump says companies including Google, Twitter and Facebook “better be careful” because “you can’t do that to people.”

He claims that “literally thousands and thousands of complaints” have been received, adding, “It’s not fair to large portions of the population.”

Trump had tweeted without evidence the companies were “suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.”

__

TEXAS OFFICER-MURDER TRIAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sentencing to continue in police shooting case

DALLAS (AP) — Jurors deciding the fate of a former Texas police officer convicted of murdering an unarmed, black teenager have recessed for the day.

Roy Oliver was convicted Tuesday in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards last year. Oliver was a police officer in Balch Springs when he fired into a car full of black teenagers leaving a party in the Dallas suburb. Edwards was killed.

The jury went into sentencing after only a brief break following the conviction. Jurors heard hours of additional testimony, including from Edwards’ father.

He told jurors that his son was always smiling and dreamed of playing football at Alabama.

The sentencing phase of the trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA-BAIL REFORM

Bill to make California first state to end bail before trial

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will become the first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial under a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill signed Tuesday will replace bail with a risk-assessment system, although it’s still unclear how the system will work. It will go into effect in October 2019.

Brown’s signature gives the state’s Judicial Council broad authority to reshape pretrial detention policies.

Each county will use the council’s framework as a basis to set its own procedures for deciding whom to release before trial.

Most suspects arrested for nonviolent misdemeanors will be released within 12 hours of being booked under the new law. Those facing serious, violent felonies will not be eligible for pretrial release.

Opponents of the legislation say it gives judges too much power. Some worry dangerous people will go free and won’t return for trial.

Supporters say the change will end the unfair practice of imprisoning people simply because they are poor.

CLERGY ABUSE-CATHOLIC CHURCH

Catholic board seeks parishioner-led abuse investigation

A committee created in the wake of the clergy sex abuse scandal that rocked the Boston Archdiocese nearly two decades ago says it’s time for lay Catholics to take over investigating the crisis.

The National Review Board says Catholic bishops can’t be trusted to independently investigate allegations. They say the church continues to suffer from a top-down mentality that allows abuse to happen and for allegations to be hidden from the public.

But victims of clergy sex abuse say the board’s push for a laity-led investigation is a sham and only a criminal investigation like the one conducted recently in Pennsylvania will truly expose the extent of the problem.

PUERTO RICO-HURRICANE DEATHS-THE LATEST

The Latest: White House responds to higher PR hurricane toll

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The White House is responding to a new estimate that dramatically increases the Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s governor on Tuesday raised the U.S. territory’s official death toll from 64 to 2,975 after an independent study. That’s almost twice the government’s previous estimate.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that the back-to-back hurricanes that hit last year prompted “the largest domestic disaster response mission in history.”

She says President Donald Trump “remains proud of all of the work the Federal family undertook to help our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico.”

She also says the federal government “will continue to be supportive” of Gov. Ricardo Rossello’s accountability efforts and says “the American people, including those grieving the loss of a loved one, deserve no less.”

ARETHA FRANKLIN-PUBLIC VIEWING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sorority hosts packed tribute to Aretha Franklin

DETROIT (AP) — In a final act of sisterhood, hundreds of members of Delta Sigma Theta have paid tribute to their soror, Aretha Franklin on Tuesday night.

The sorority’s traditional Omega Omega service lasted nearly an hour. Franklin, who was inducted into Delta Sigma Theta as an honorary member in 1992, was remembered as for her regal presence and love of her community — traits they say embody the organization’s virtues.

A sea of women wearing black, many with purple corsages and pearl necklaces, saluted Franklin with song, scripture and words. The procession into the Ford Motor Rotunda lasted more than ten minutes, and the overflow crowd of more than 1,000 filled the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Franklin died Aug. 16 and will be laid to rest on Friday after several days of tributes in Detroit.

US OPEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Bouchard gets 1st US Open victory since 2015

NEW YORK (AP) — Eugenie Bouchard has won a match at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015, the year she withdrew from the tournament after a fall left her with a concussion.

Bouchard had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw and moved into the second round by beating Harmony Tan of France 6-3, 6-1.

Canada’s Bouchard was the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up and reached No. 5 in the rankings. She’s now 137th.

In February, she reached a settlement in her lawsuit against the U.S. Tennis Association about her 2015 slip on a floor in the trainers’ room.

She lost in the U.S. Open’s first round in 2016 and 2017.

NATIVE AMERICAN FORT

Archaeologists dig Native American fort found in Connecticut

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Archaeologists are marveling at the site of a 1600s Native American fort in Connecticut that was uncovered as part of a rail bridge replacement project.

About 20 of them gathered for a tour of the site in Norwalk on Tuesday. They say it’s one of the most important finds in the Northeast in terms of Native American history.

An archaeological firm is removing artifacts for further study as part of the state’s replacement of the 122-year-old Walk Bridge. Experts believe the Norwalk Indians used the fort in the mid-1600s to trade goods with the Dutch.

Among the items found were glass and copper beads, iron trade tools, and stone arrow points. Experts say Native Americans were active at the site for millennia, as some artifacts date back 3,000 years.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

US consumer confidence rises to 18-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ consumer confidence rose in August to the highest level in nearly 18 years as their assessment of current conditions improved further and their expectations about the future rebounded.

The Conference Board says its consumer confidence index rose to 133.4 in August, up from a reading 127.9 in July. It was the highest reading since confidence stood at 135.8 in October 2000.

Consumers’ confidence in their ability to get a job and the overall economy are seen as important indicators of how freely they will spend, especially on big-ticket items such as cars, in coming months. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.