Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

OBIT-MCCAIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Diamondbacks fans give McCain a standing ovation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks baseball fans gave a standing ovation when Sen. John McCain’s image was shown on the video board Saturday night during the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

The team is remembering McCain as a longtime fan and friend.

Before his cancer diagnosis last year, McCain was a regular at Arizona sporting events.

Derrick Hall, the team’s president and CEO, says McCain has “always been a member of the D-backs’ family and was one of this team’s biggest fans since day one.”

Hall said Saturday that he is honored to consider McCain a friend and that the team will “miss seeing his smiling face in the stands.”

Former Diamondbacks star Luis Gonzalez says McCain was “not only a great man and patriot, but a great D-backs fan.”

DEMOCRATS-SUPERDELEGATES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dem leaders limit White House nomination role

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s taken two years of sometimes ugly public fighting, but Democratic Party leaders have now acted to limit their own high-profile roles in choosing presidential nominees. The decision gives even more weight to the outcome of state primaries and caucuses.

The Democratic National Committee has overwhelmingly approved the changes at the party’s summer meeting in Chicago.

At issue are party insiders known as superdelegates. They’re the hundreds of DNC members, elected officials and party elders who attend presidential conventions as automatic delegates.

In 2020, that group won’t be able to vote on a contested first presidential ballot at the party convention. They would still have votes if the nomination takes multiple rounds of voting.

The changes come after two years of negotiations stemming from the bitter nominating fight in 2016 between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

AP-EU-REL-IRELAND-POPE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Pope gets lukewarm reception in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Pope Francis is facing a lukewarm reception and scattered protests on his trip to Ireland.

Even his vow to rid the church of the “scourge” has been dismissed as a disappointment by some of Ireland’s wounded victims.

But others who met with him in private say they’re heartened that he would respond to their plight, including two of the thousands of children who were forcibly put up for adoption for the shame of having been born to unwed mothers.

Survivors of one of Ireland’s wretched mother and baby homes plan to hold a demonstration Sunday at Tuam, site of a mass grave of hundreds of babies who died at a church-run home.

Francis isn’t scheduled to visit, but he says the description of the site “still echo in my ears.”

TESLA-STAYING PUBLIC

‘Private’ mess: Musk’s credibility goes from bad to worse

DETROIT (AP) — First it was the shocking tweet that funding was secured and Tesla may go private. Then a statement that the money wasn’t locked down after all. Two weeks later it’s never mind, the whole deal is off.

Welcome to the disarray of Elon Musk, the impulsive genius and architect of cutting-edge car, rocket and solar panel companies built nearly from scratch.

Chaos, though, comes with a price. Experts say it all could wind up with Tesla exposed to a fine for misleading investors. And even though Musk has almost legendary status, the episode could damage his credibility with stakeholders who have endured multiple broken promises and years of losses as a public company.

Musk tweeted Aug. 7 he was considering taking Tesla private and that funding had been secured.

TRUMP-COHEN

Money and loyalty: A look inside dramatic Trump-Cohen rift

NEW YORK (AP) — For Michael Cohen and Donald Trump, it’s always been about money and loyalty.

Those were guiding principles for Cohen when he served as more than just a lawyer for Trump during the developer’s rise from celebrity to president-elect.

Cohen brokered deals for the Trump Organization, profited from a side venture into New York City’s real estate and taxi industries, and worked to make unflattering stories about Trump disappear.

Money and loyalty also drove Cohen to make guilty pleas this past week in a spinoff from the investigations swirling around the Trump White House.

The man who once declared that he would “take a bullet” for Trump now is pledging loyalty to his own family and actively seeking to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA

7 arrested in protest over torn-down Confederate statue

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Officials say seven people have been arrested at a rally calling for a century-old Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina to be returned after it was yanked down five days ago.

About a dozen people carrying Confederate flags were met Saturday by dozens of protesters that don’t want the memorial nicknamed “Silent Sam” to return.

Videos posted to social media showed several punches thrown and at least one man handcuffed after he tried to burn a Confederate flag.

University officials say seven people were arrested on charges ranging from assault to destruction of property and resisting an officer. Officials did not release their names or say if they were protesting for or against the statue.

The statue, erected in 1913, was torn down Monday during a protest. It’s now in temporary storage.

AP-US-TROPICAL-STORM-LANE-HAWAII-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Warnings dropped as Lane turns away from Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service has dropped all warnings for tropical storm Lane, saying it is now moving away from Hawaii.

The weather service said Saturday the storm has turned west, reducing the threat to the state.

Lane had been a Category 5 hurricane just a few days ago but has been steadily weakening as it neared the islands.

The storm currently is packing winds with gusts up to 50 mph, but those are expected to weaken over the next two days as Lane moves west in the Pacific Ocean.

FLORIDA TOWN-FAKE NAME CHANGE

Hold the Mayo! Florida town is changing its name temporarily

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mayo, Florida, is holding the mayo, at least for a few days.

The mayor of this tiny town of less than 1,500 residents is announcing Saturday that the city is switching its name to “Miracle Whip.”

But it’s a joke.

Videographers for the Kraft Heinz-owned mayonnaise-alternative want to capture the shock of residents when they hear that the name of their town is being changed to a corporate brand.

The town’s elected officials say they will let residents in on the joke after a few days, but not before street signs and the name on the water tower have been switched out.

However, an open-government advocate says the elected officials may have violated Florida’s Sunshine Law by reaching the deal with Miracle Whip behind closed doors.

BULGARIA-BUS CRASH

Tourist bus crashes in Bulgaria; 16 reported killed

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say a tourist bus has flipped over on a highway near Sofia, the capital, killing at least 16 people and leaving 26 others injured.

Police said a bus carrying tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort overturned and then fell down a side road 20 meters (66 feet) below the highway. The accident happened at 5:10 p.m. Saturday about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Sofia.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and took the injured to Sofia hospitals. Doctors said some of them were in critical condition.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev gave an initial death toll of 15, but doctors from Sofia’s emergency hospital said another bus victim died Saturday night.

The major of Bozhurishte, north of Sofia, told reporters that all the passengers were from his village.

The government declared Monday a national day of mourning for the victims.

FRANCE-WWI-CENTENARY

Volunteers re-enact World War I encampment in Verdun, France

VERDUN, France (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers from 18 countries gathered in the northeastern French town of Verdun as part of a string of events to mark the centenary of the end of World War I.

Re-enactors dressed in soldiers’ uniforms brought to life a big military encampment in the town and were holding a military parade on Saturday.

Visitors could visualize soldiers’ daily life during the war through the reconstruction of field kitchens, First Aid posts and command posts.

The 10-month battle at Verdun — the longest in World War I, which ran from 1914-1918 — killed 163,000 French and 143,000 German soldiers and wounded hundreds of thousands of others.

Dozens of heads of state and government, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected in Paris to commemorate the Armistice that ended the war on Nov. 11.

