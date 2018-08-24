Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump takes issue with social media companies WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is again complaining that social media companies are “silencing millions of people.” Trump tweeted Friday: “Can’t do this…

The Latest: Trump takes issue with social media companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is again complaining that social media companies are “silencing millions of people.”

Trump tweeted Friday: “Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!”

The president has made similar complaints recently. His commentary comes as many outlets have banned “Infowars” conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their platforms. Jones is being sued for saying the 2012 shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School was staged.

Trump appeared on Jones’ program during the 2016 campaign and praised his “amazing” reputation.

The Latest: Politicians pay tribute to McCain; Trump silent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army is thanking ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain as it opens a new modernization headquarters in Texas.

The tribute came after the Republican senator’s family announced Friday that he would discontinue treatment for brain cancer.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Army’s chief of staff, called McCain an American hero while activating its new Future Command in downtown Austin, Texas. Milley said as chairman of the Armed Services Committee, McCain was instrumental in delivering what the Army calls its most significant reorganization since 1973.

Milley said members of McCain’s staff were on hand at the opening of the command, which is tasked with modernizing the Army’s defense teams and weapons.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said his colleague would be pleased.

The Latest: Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service is downgrading a hurricane that has been threatening Hawaii for most of this week to a tropical storm.

But meteorologists warned Friday that heavy rains from Tropical Storm Lane could still bring more flooding and damaging winds to the island chain.

Lane was packing maximum sustained winds close to 70 mph (110 kmph) as it churned slowly west toward Oahu.

Lane dumped nearly 3 feet of rain on parts of the Big Island, triggering landslides and flooding homes. Some Maui roads suffered landslides. But Oahu residents have so far experienced wind gusts and scattered rain showers.

The Latest: Trump skips mention of McCain at GOP dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump didn’t mention Arizona Sen. John McCain during his speech at a Republican party dinner in Ohio Friday, hours after the family of the ailing senator said he had chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

The White House didn’t address McCain’s announcement and the president didn’t make any references to the senator. Trump has frequently criticized McCain for voting against a 2017 plan in the Senate to replace the so-called “Obamacare” law.

The two Republican leaders have had a strained relationship dating back to 2015, when Trump suggested the Vietnam veteran and prisoner of war was not a war hero.

McCain has been critical of Trump even while undergoing medical treatment in Arizona, slamming Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “tragic mistake.”

Reports: Trump Organization finance chief gets immunity

NEW YORK (AP) — Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump’s bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades has been granted immunity in the federal probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

The Wall Street Journal and NBC News were first to report on anonymous sources that longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg got immunity to talk to federal prosecutors in the investigation of hush money Cohen paid to two women who claimed affairs with Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to tax and campaign finance violations on Tuesday.

Though not named in the Cohen case, Weisselberg is believed to be one of two Trump executives mentioned in the suit who reimbursed Cohen and covered up the payments by saying they were legal expenses.

Weisselberg has been a Trump confidant who started working for his family in the early 1970s.

APNewsBreak: University accepted $458K from eugenics fund

The University of Arizona has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding over the past 16 years from a foundation infamous for promoting research linking race and intelligence.

Records reviewed by The Associated Press show a psychology professor on the Tucson campus has received money from the Maryland-based Pioneer Fund even after other universities and organizations, including white nationalist groups, stopped receiving its support.

The Pioneer Fund has promoted eugenics and financially supported “race scientists” who maintain blacks are intellectually inferior to whites.

Professor Jose Aurelio Figueredo says he has disavowed eugenics and doesn’t believe in the concept of racial inferiority.

University spokesman Chris Sigurdson says faculty members are generally responsible for selecting funding sources, and the university can’t engage in “viewpoint discrimination” in accepting grant money.

Fox’s Carlson stunned by reaction to stories on South Africa

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says he’s shocked his segments this week on a South African policy on land reform should be considered an appeal to white nationalists — let alone spark an international incident.

Carlson argued against a proposal that would allow the South African government to seize some white-owned farmland, part of an effort to address inequities left over from apartheid. Shortly after Carlson talked about it, President Donald Trump tweeted that he’d asked the secretary of state to look into it. Some criticized the president’s tweet as racially divisive.

Carlson said in an interview Friday that he’s protecting principles that protect all racial groups — not trying to appeal to white nationalists.

Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson to speak at Franklin funeral

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

Franklin’s rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations. Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.

Franklin died last Thursday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her funeral will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple next Friday.

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. will deliver the eulogy. He is pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.

He tweets that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the U.S. on trade with China

Pompeo on Thursday appointed a senior executive with the Ford Motor Co. to be his special envoy for North Korea and said the two would visit next week.

Trump says he’s asked Pompeo “not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Some independent assessments suggest that North Korea has actually been increasing its nuclear activity.

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.

Leach’s family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday in L:as Vegas.

Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

He signed off by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach’s voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on “Saturday Night Live.”

Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.

Dalton reported from Los Angeles.

