Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump accuses Cohen of lying under pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing his former lawyer Michael Cohen of lying under pressure of prosecution as his White House grapples with allegations that the president orchestrated a campaign cover-up to buy the silence of two women who claimed he had affairs with them.

Trump took to Twitter to accuse Cohen of making up “stories in order to get a ‘deal'” from federal prosecutors. Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight charges, including campaign finance violations that he said he carried out in coordination with Trump.

The White House has signaled no clear strategy for managing the fallout. At a White House briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted at least seven times that Trump had done nothing wrong and was not the subject of criminal charges.

TRUMP-LAWYER-COOPERATION

More dirt on President Trump? Cohen’s lawyer suggests so

NEW YORK (AP) — What other dirt might Michael Cohen have on Donald Trump?

Cohen’s lawyer says the president’s former “fixer” has information “on certain subjects that should be of interest” to the special prosecutor.

Lanny Davis says that information goes beyond allegations Cohen made while pleading guilty Tuesday that Trump directed him to make hush-money payments to fend off damage to his White House bid.

Davis on Wednesday hedged a suggestion he made on television that Cohen could tell Mueller about whether Trump was aware of and encouraged Russian hacking during the 2016 campaign before it became publicly known.

Cohen suggested to confidants that attacks from Trump and his team helped pave the way for his guilty plea and possible cooperation. That’s according to a person who was not authorized to discuss their private conversations.

TRUMP POLITICAL FALLOUT

GOP _ and some Democrats, too _ reject talk of impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Cohen’s guilty plea implicating President Donald Trump in a crime is reverberating across the political landscape.

Republicans are rejecting talk of impeachment without evidence of Russian collusion. Democrats, meanwhile, are steering clear of the word, too, and are instead zeroing in on what they call a “cesspool” of corruption engulfing the White House.

Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, has accused the president of directing him to pay hush money to two women who say they had sexual relationships with Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the same day former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of financial crimes.

Trump’s strongest supporters are taking the view that, so far, there is just no case for impeachment.

Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University and a Trump confidant, is shrugging off the legal developments as just “background noise.”

HURRICANE LANE HAWAII-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hawaiian island of Oahu under hurricane warning

HONOLULU (AP) — Weather officials say the Hawaiian island of Oahu is under a hurricane warning.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in a report released Wednesday evening that a hurriane warning is also in effect for Big Island, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe.

The National Weather Service says Lane is forecast to move dangerously close to the main Hawaiian islands as a hurricane Thursday through Saturday, potentially bringing damaging winds, prolonged heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash-flooding.

The National Weather Service says there are heavy bouts of rain on the east of the Big Island.

Hawaii’s public schools will be closed for the rest of the week in anticipation of the storm.

MISSING STUDENT-IOWA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Experts say legal status system easily exploited

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Experts say the systems offered by the U.S. government to check the legal status of workers like the Mexican man now accused of killing an Iowa college student can be easily exploited.

In the case of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the 24-year-old now charged with murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, Rivera’s ex-employer said Wednesday he provided an out-of-state ID card and Social Security number.

Dane Lang, a member of the family that owns Yarrabee Farms, said the family did not use the federal E-Verify system to check Rivera’s identity, correcting information he gave Tuesday.

Both E-Verify and the Social Security Administration’s program, immigration experts say, can be beaten with a state ID and a Social Security number belonging to someone else.

OHIO STATE-MEYER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ohio State releases findings of investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State released dozens of documents related to the investigation of Urban Meyer’s handling of a domestic abuse allegation against a former Buckeyes assistant.

The documents included performance reviews and contracts for Zach Smith, the former wide receivers coach, and Meyer’s contract.

The university also released a 23-page Independent Investigation Summary of Findings.

Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the season and will forgo six weeks of pay. The coach is scheduled to make more than $7 million this year.

ELIZABETH WARREN-TAXES

US Sen. Warren posts 10 years of her tax returns online

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has posted 10 years of her tax returns online.

The decision to release the federal and state returns on Wednesday came a day after the Massachusetts Democrat called for sweeping anti-corruption laws in Washington. Warren’s bill would require the IRS to release tax returns for congressional candidates from the previous two years and during each year in office.

The posted 2017 returns show the former Harvard University law professor and her husband reported an adjusted gross income of $913,000. The couple filed jointly and paid $302,000 in taxes and was eligible for a refund of almost $34,000.

Warren has been mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential candidate but says she’s focused on her Senate re-election campaign this year. She frequently spars with President Donald Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns.

WOODS-MICKELSON

Woods-Mickelson set for pay-per-view Thanksgiving weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on.

WarnerMedia says it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as “The Match.” It will be 18 holes between Woods and Mickelson held Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner will receive $9 million.

The pay-per-view cost is to be announced later.

Woods announced that the match was on in a tweet , setting off Twitter banter with Mickelson , who only signed up for a Twitter account Wednesday.

WarnerMedia says pay-per-view coverage will be distributed through Turner’s B/R Live, AT&T DirecTV and U-verse, and other on-demand platforms. HBO Sports and Bleacher Report will take part in the promotion.

Woods and Mickelson will make side bets during the match on such things as longest drive or closest to the pin.

CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN-CORRUPTION INDICTMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Rep. Duncan Hunter says he’s eager for trial

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California says he’s innocent of federal corruption charges and excited to go to trial.

The Republican representing the San Diego area’s 50th Congressional District told KGTV early Wednesday that he’s not worried and calls the FBI and the Justice Department “a politically motivated group of folks.”

A grand jury on Tuesday charged Hunter and his wife with using more than $250,000 in campaign money to pay for vacations, dental work, golf outings and other personal expenses.

Hunter was strongly favored to hold on to his seat in the strongly Republican district, but the charges inject the race with uncertainty.

GROWING UP DIGITAL-TEENS AND SCREENS

Study: Many teens – and parents – feel tethered to phones

NEW YORK (AP) — Parents lament their teenagers’ noses constantly in their phones, but they might benefit from taking stock of their own screen time habits.

A new report from the Pew Research Center says two-thirds of parents are concerned about the amount of time their teenage children spend in front of screens.

But more than half of teens said they often or sometimes find their parents or caregivers to be distracted by screens when trying to have a conversation with them. And more than a third expressed concern about their own screen time.

The study surveyed 743 U.S. teens and 1,058 U.S. parents of teens from March 7 to April 10. The margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.

