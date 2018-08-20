Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

COLORADO FAMILY KILLED-THE LATEST The Latest: Police investigating Colorado man found affair DENVER (AP) — Police investigating a Colorado man for the deaths of his pregnant wife and two young daughters learned that he was…

COLORADO FAMILY KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police investigating Colorado man found affair

DENVER (AP) — Police investigating a Colorado man for the deaths of his pregnant wife and two young daughters learned that he was having an affair with a co-worker.

According to an arrest affidavit unsealed Monday, investigators confirmed the affair after Christopher Watts denied it in police interviews.

The 33-year-old later told police that his wife strangled their kids after he had asked for a separation and he killed her when he saw the bodies.

Watts is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

A friend asked police on Aug. 13 to check on 34-year-old Shanann Watts when she did not show up for a doctor’s appointment.

The document says Watts initially said the conversation about a separation was civil. In a second interview, Watts said he and his wife were upset and crying.

TRUMP-CLIMATE PLAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: EPA to reveal rule changes on coal-fired plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is set to announce plans to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s efforts to slow global warming.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the plan will be announced Tuesday.

It’s expected to propose regulations that give states broad authority to determine how to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. The plan is expected to let states relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades. That would stall an Obama-era push to shift away from coal and toward less-polluting energy sources.

Combined with a planned rollback of car-mileage standards, the plan represents a significant retreat from Obama-era efforts to fight climate change. President Donald Trump has already vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement as he pushes to revive the coal industry.

ASIA ARGENTO-SETTLEMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Authorities looking into Asia Argento allegation

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say they are investigating a report that actress Asia Argento reached a settlement with an actor who says she sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

Capt. Darren Harris said Monday that the department has learned no police report was filed at the time, and investigators will reach out to Jimmy Bennett, now 22, and his representatives.

The New York Times reports that the 42-year-old Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement, settled a notice of intent to sue filed by Bennett for $380,000 shortly after she said last October that producer Harvey Weinstein raped her.

Bennett says in the notice that he had sex with Argento in 2013 in a hotel in California, where the age of consent is 18.

His lawyer tells the Associated Press that Bennet declines comment. Argento’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

This item has been corrected on spelling of Bennett.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA

Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The controversial “Silent Sam” statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has been toppled by protesters.

WRAL-TV reports that more than 300 people gathered at the Peace and Justice Plaza at about 7:30 on Monday evening before marching to the Confederate statue’s base and calling for its removal. At 9 p.m., protesters had marched down Franklin Street before returning back to the statue’s base. By 9:30 “Silent Sam” was down.

There were some tense moments between police and protesters. One person was arrested and charged with concealing one’s face during a public rally and resisting arrest.

Students, faculty and alumni have called the statue a racist image and asked officials to remove it.

The statue was given to the university by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1909. It was erected in 1913.

TRUMP-LAWYER-JOHN DEAN

Watergate wisdom? Cohen lawyer turns to Nixon turncoat

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen’s lawyer says he has been having frequent chats with John Dean, the former White House counsel who turned on President Richard Nixon.

Lanny Davis tells The Associated Press he’s been talking to Dean over the last few months “to hear his wisdom, the lessons that he learned and his reflections on what he saw Michael Cohen going through.”

Cohen was a New York lawyer for Donald Trump and boasted he would “take a bullet” for him.

Davis’ revelation Monday is seen as the latest sign Cohen could be seeking a deal to cooperate against Trump in the Russia probe. It comes as federal prosecutors appear close to charging Cohen with financial crimes.

Davis says he and Dean see parallels between Dean’s experience with Watergate and Cohen’s pivot from being loyal to Trump to looking out for himself.

IMMIGRATION-SERVICE DISCHARGES

Army reinstating discharged immigrants

Court records show at least three dozen immigrant recruits who were booted from the U.S. Army after enlisting with a promised pathway to citizenship are being brought back to serve.

Since Aug. 17, the U.S. Army has reinstated 32 reservists, and revoked discharge orders of another six enlistees who had sued. Army Assistant Deputy for Recruiting and Retention Linden St. Clair said in the filing that another 149 discharges have been suspended and are under review.

The reinstatements follow an Associated Press story in early July that revealed dozens of immigrant enlistees were being discharged or had their contracts cancelled. Some said they were given no reason for their discharge.

The reinstatements come weeks after the Army reversed course, suspending the discharges at least temporarily.

NORTHWEST UNHEALTHY AIR

More smoky skies from fire that closed Seattle area highway

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a major brush fire that shut down a Washington state highway may be exacerbating the level of unhealthy air polluting the Seattle region.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says that though there is less smoke Monday morning, the south Seattle area is still seeing unhealthy amounts of smoke that may be due to a Sunday evening fire that started near Kent but inched toward Highway 18.

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority said no one was hurt in the fire but the smoke had caused such visibility issues that the Washington State Patrol shut down the two west-bound lanes for a period of time.

The air agency is warning even healthy adults to avoid walking or exercising outside in King and Pierce counties today.

TRUMP-LAWYER INVESTIGATION

AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen told The Associated Press prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former personal lawyer of Donald Trump that could be brought this month.

These people confirmed reports Cohen could face charges including bank fraud related to his financial dealings with the taxi industry. The people weren’t authorized to discuss the probe and spoke Monday on condition of anonymity.

The New York Times reported Sunday, based on anonymous sources, that prosecutors have been focusing on more than $20 million in loans obtained by taxi businesses that Cohen and his family own. Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis declined comment.

Investigators also have been examining payments arranged by Cohen in 2016 to women to silence them about claims they had extramarital encounters with Trump.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: JLo lets loose with career medley at MTV VMAs

NEW YORK (AP) — Entering in a flowing gown hovering above the stage, Jennifer Lopez descended and unleashed a medley of her hit songs, including “Waiting For Tonight” and “My Love Don’t Cost A Thing” before accepting a lifetime achievement award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 49-year-old JLo turned Radio City Music Hall into a nightclub with walls of lights and dancers Monday night then accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

With Cardi B cheering her on from the audience and the help of DJ Khaled on stage, the actress, singer and dancer hit career highlights with “Jenny From the Block” and “I’m Real” as she bathed the stage in gold costumes.

Lopez came back to the stage to accept the honor from presenter Shawn Mendes, saying that her wildest dreams had come true. Lopez said people doubted her ability to juggle it all, but that she had to “forge my own path and make my own rules.”

BC-US-TESLA-BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk

Corporate governance experts say Tesla’s board may be too close to Chairman and CEO Elon Musk, and that could be holding up any action taken on the company’s leadership.

Musk announced on Twitter a plan to take Tesla private even though funding hasn’t been solidified. He antagonized Wall Street analysts on a conference call. He labeled as a pedophile one of the men involved in rescuing those Thai soccer players trapped in a cave, for which he later apologized.

Yet Tesla’s nine-member board, which includes Musk and his brother, Kimbal, has largely been silent. Five of the eight members, excluding Musk, have ties to the CEO or SpaceX, a privately held rocket company run by Musk.

Experts say Tesla has grown from a startup and needs more assertive directors.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.