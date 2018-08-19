Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: The new alternative facts: ‘Truth isn’t truth’ BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Move over, alternative facts. Now, truth isn’t truth. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani used the line Sunday on…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Move over, alternative facts. Now, truth isn’t truth.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani used the line Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd.

Giuliani was trying to make the case that having Trump sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team wouldn’t accomplish much because of the he-said-she-said nature of witnesses’ recollections.

Giuliani says it’s “silly” to say Trump should testify “because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry” because “it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth.”

Todd insisted: “Truth is truth,” Giuliani responded: “Truth isn’t truth.” The comment left Todd flummoxed.

Trump and his aides have been criticized for spreading lies and disinformation. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway famously referred to it as “alternative facts.”

TRUMP-SECURITY CLEARANCE

Brennan considers legal action to stop clearance revocations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Former CIA Director John Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials’ security clearances.

Brennan said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he’s been contacted by a number of lawyers about the basis of a potential complaint.

Last week, Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance and threatened a long list of others, including critics and those connected to the Russia investigation.

Brennan says he’ll do whatever he can “to try to prevent these abuses in the future.” He says, “If it means going to court, I will do that.”

More than 75 former intelligence officials have denounced Trump’s decision to yank Brennan’s clearance, saying they have a right to express their views without fear of punishment.

KOREAS-FAMILY REUNIONS

100s of S. Koreans to enter North to reunite with loved ones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A group of elderly South Koreans has traveled to the border with North Korea ahead of family reunions with relatives in the North they’ve been separated from since the Korean War.

The weeklong event beginning later Monday at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort comes as the rival Koreas boost reconciliation efforts amid a diplomatic push to resolve a standoff over North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Most of those taking part are elderly people who are eager to see their loved ones once more before they die. Most of these families were separated during the turmoil of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Nearly 20,000 people have participated in 20 rounds of face-to-face reunions held between the countries since 2000. No one has had a second chance to see their relatives.

BANNON-MIDTERMS

Steve Bannon says GOP must rally behind Trump to survive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, has a dire warning for Republicans.

Bannon tells The Associated Press that he believes the GOP would lose 35 to 40 seats in the House if the election were held today, thereby ceding their majority to Democrats he’s convinced will pursue impeachment.

He argues there’s still time to turn that around and is launching a group, Citizens of the American Republic, to pitch the election as a vote to protect Trump from that outcome.

Democrats need to flip 24 Republican seats to retake the House and have grown bullish about their chances.

Bannon says his venture will focus on rapid response and polling.

ASIA ARGENTO-SETTLEMENT

Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

Argento is one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement.

The Times says that Argento, 42, settled the notice of intent to sue by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, for $380,000 shortly after she said last October that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her.

Bennett says in the notice that he had sex with Argento in a California hotel in 2013. The age of consent in California is 18.

The Times says it received court documents that have been authenticated by three people familiar with the case.

Representatives for Argento could not be immediately reached for comment. Bennett declined to comment to the Times.

This story has been clarified to say that Jimmy Bennett filed a notice of intent to sue.

AP-US-CHURCH-SEX-ABUSE-PARISHIONERS

Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

Catholics across the U.S., shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children, are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their anger.

The calls for a financial boycott come as the Catholic Church faces two major scandals in as many months. Last week, a grand jury report revealed that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s.

The report came two months after Pope Francis ordered disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick removed from public ministry amid allegations the 88-year-old retired archbishop sexually abused a teenage altar boy and engaged in sexual misconduct with adult seminarians decades ago.

WOMEN RUNNING IN 2018

Women win primaries in record numbers, look to November

ATLANTA (AP) — More women than ever before have won their primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and House this year. That’s setting a record and paving the way for battles in November that could significantly increase the number of women in elected office.

A wave of new female lawmakers could change the public debate on issues such as health care, immigration, abortion rights, education and gun control.

Most of these women hopefuls are Democrats, some of whom are first-time candidates who say their motivation to run sprang from President Donald Trump’s election and Republican control of Congress. But other developments factor in, too. The #MeToo movement. Women’s marches. Trump’s nomination of conservative appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Latest earthquake on Indonesian island kills 2

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake Sunday on the Indonesian island of Lombok has killed at least two people.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho tweeted Monday that both victims died in collapsed houses, one on Lombok and the other on neighboring Sumbawa island.

The shallow magnitude 6.9 quake that hit just after 10 p.m. was one of several strong tremors that have shaken the northeast part of the island in recent weeks. Sunday’s tremor occurred on a different fault and was not an aftershock of the Aug. 5 quake that caused hundreds of deaths.

Power was still off across Lombok, several hours after the quake, and building collapses were reported.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park’s scenic road

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A wildfire in Montana’s Glacier National Park is forcing more evacuations and has burned within a half-mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday that officials say protecting the highway through the park is their priority, with firefighters installing hoses and sprinklers to prevent it from spreading there.

If that happens, operations chief Rocky Gilbert says destabilization could lead rock and trees to fall for years.

Part of the road is closed. Officials evacuated the Fish Creek Campground and told residents in the small town of Apgar on Lake McDonald that they might have to leave.

Other campgrounds, the historic Lake McDonald Lodge and private cabins along Going-to-the-Sun Road are already under evacuation orders.

It comes as officials said a wildfire near California’s Yosemite National Park has been fully contained following a recent weekslong closure.

AP-AS-INDIA-MONSOON-FLOODING

Trains bring drinking water to flooded southern Indian state

CHENGANNUR, India (AP) — Indian authorities are bringing drinking water by train to the flooded southern state of Kerala, where over 300 people have died and 300,000 are displaced in the worst flooding in a century.

Weather officials predict more rains across the state until Monday morning.

Indian railway official Milind Deouskar, quoted by the Press Trust of India news agency, says at least two trains carrying about 1.5 million liters (400,000 gallons) of water are moving to the flooded areas from the neighboring states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Thousands of rescuers on Sunday continued efforts to get relief supplies to isolated areas.

More than 1,000 people have died in seven Indian states since the start of this year’s monsoon season, including 324 in Kerala.

