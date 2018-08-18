Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SWITZERLAND-OBIT-ANNAN-THE LATEST The Latest: US’s Pompeo sends condolences over Annan’s death GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his sadness over the death of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and sent his…

The Latest: US’s Pompeo sends condolences over Annan’s death

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his sadness over the death of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan and sent his condolences to his family.

“Mr. Annan spent his life advocating for peace and human dignity during his long career at the United Nations,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“Even after leaving his post as Secretary-General he embodied the mission of the United Nations, by sowing the seeds of peace as Chair of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders committed to advancing the cause of peace and promoting human rights around the world,” he said.

The Ghanaian-born Annan, the first black African to become U.N. secretary-general, died Saturday at age 80.

Annan’s legacy of fighting for equality and rights lives on

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Kofi Annan left the United Nations far more committed to combating poverty and fighting for human rights. And until his death Saturday, he was speaking out about the turbulent world he saw moving from nations working together to solve problems, to growing nationalism.

Annan was U.N. secretary-general from 1997 to 2006. He saw as his greatest achievements the policies he put in place to reduce inequality within and between countries, to promote human rights and to combat infectious diseases.

He launched the U.N. Millennium Development Goals in 2000 to cut extreme poverty, promote equality for women, ensure every child has a primary school education, reduce maternal and child mortality, and halt the spread of AIDS — all by 2015.

Only a few of these goals were fully achieved. They were succeeded by an expanded list that now is a major focus of the U.N.’s agenda.

Schools grapple with obligations to migrants in shelters

Some school systems around the U.S. have been reaching out to assist with the education of immigrant children at nearby shelters.

The federal government and its housing contractors bear responsibility for instruction but some districts say they have felt compelled to intervene amid the outcry over separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The centers house thousands of immigrant youths, including mostly unaccompanied minors who arrived in the country without their families.

The superintendent of schools in San Benito, Texas, reached out to the local Southwest Key shelter and agreed to send bilingual teachers, mobile classrooms and computers.

But most of the 61 school systems with shelters in their district boundaries that were contacted by The Associated Press said they have not had contact with the shelters.

The Latest: Romanian trucker is Genoa bridge’s 43rd victim

GENOA, Italy (AP) — A Genoa hospital says a Romanian truck driver who suffered severe cranial and chest injuries in the city’s bridge collapse has died.

The San Martino Hospital said Marian Rosca, 36, died Saturday evening. Doctors had described him as the most severely injured of the survivors of Tuesday’s collapse of the Morandi Bridge, a key artery in Genoa.

His death raises to 43 the number of people who died when the Morandi Bridge collapsed, sending its highway, bridge support tower and dozens of cars and trucks plunging 45 meters (150 feet) into a dry riverbed in the northern Italian port city.

Authorities say several other bridge survivors are still hospitalized.

Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — As jurors in Virginia weigh Paul Manafort’s fate in a sprawling financial fraud case, the former Trump campaign chairman still has another, separate trial looming in the nation’s capital.

Prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have a whole new set of charges and a huge volume of evidence.

Manafort’s trial in Alexandria, Virginia, is the first case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller to go to trial. The jury will return Monday to begin a third day of deliberations on 18 counts, including tax and bank fraud and failure to disclose foreign bank accounts.

In the District of Columbia, Manafort is scheduled to go on trial in September on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering, witness tampering and making false statements.

Church group’s opposition stuns advocates of ‘tort reform’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas’ ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.

A Christian group has begun rallying churches and abortion opponents against the measure, saying that limiting damage awards in lawsuits sets an arbitrary value on human life, contrary to anti-abortion beliefs, and conflicts with biblical principles of justice and helping the poor.

Proponents of the measure are stunned by the opposition and worried that it could stir dissension among conservatives who must work together on numerous issues. The religious argument also could also offer tort reform opponents in other states a new weapon for fighting limits that have made headway with GOP gains in statehouses across the country.

Thousands await rescue amid deadly south Indian floods

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of stranded people are waiting for rescue as relentless monsoon floods batter the south Indian state of Kerala, where more than 170 have died in a little over a week and much of the state is at least partially submerged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saturday with the state’s top officials, promising tens of millions of dollars in aid.

The central government has dispatched military units to Kerala, but state officials are pleading for additional help.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that state legislator Saji Cherian begged for aid on a TV news channel, saying, “Please ask Modi to give us helicopters, give us helicopters. please, please!”

Over 300 people have died in Kerala since the monsoon started in June, including over 170 since torrential rains began in August.

