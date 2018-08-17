Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

COLORADO FAMILY KILLED-THE LATEST The Latest: Lawyer says girls’ bodies were submerged in oil FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado man suspected in the deaths of his pregnant wife and two young…

COLORADO FAMILY KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer says girls’ bodies were submerged in oil

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado man suspected in the deaths of his pregnant wife and two young daughters says the daughters’ bodies were submerged in crude oil for four days before they were found.

Defense attorney James Merson made the statement in a court motion Friday. The motion asks a judge to order that DNA samples be taken from the children’s throats.

In another motion, Merson asks that DNA samples be taken from the hands and nails of the body of the girls’ mother.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the judge ruled on the motions.

Thirty-three-year-old Christopher Watts was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of murder. On Thursday, investigators found the bodies of his wife, Shanann Watts, and their daughters, ages 3 and 4.

Investigators haven’t publicly discussed a motive.

Watts is being held without bail. He’s expected to be formally charged by Monday.

TRUMP-OMAROSA

AP source: Manigault Newman has more than audio recordings

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s not just audio recordings.

The stash of evidence Omarosa Manigault Newman says she has to substantiate the claims in her book about her year as a top aide to President Donald Trump includes video, emails, text messages and other documentation.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of what Manigault Newman has described as a multimedia “treasure trove.”

Manigault Newman has made clear since launching her publicity tour this week for her book, “Unhinged,” that she plans to continue selectively releasing her material if Trump and his associates continue to attack her credibility and challenge the claims in her book.

She told The Associated Press this week: “I will not be silenced. I will not be intimidated. I’m not going to be bullied by Donald Trump.”

MILITARY PARADE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump blames DC for military parade cancellation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Veterans Day parade was swiftly canceled after senior White House and Pentagon leaders saw the estimated $92 million price tag play out in public.

The drama that unfolded Thursday and Friday also highlighted, not for the first time, a disconnect between the Pentagon and the White House when it comes to turning some of Trump’s more mercurial ideas into reality.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis dismissed the price estimate for the parade as fiction, but Trump didn’t deny the projected costs. He lashed out at Washington, D.C., politicians he claimed were to blame for the sky-high price.

Trump said he would instead travel to Paris for events marking the centennial of the end of fighting in World War I, which falls on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

TRUMP-SECURITY CLEARANCE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 60 more ex-CIA officials criticize Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixty former CIA officials are joining a chorus of national security professionals denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to yank the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, one of the president’s harshest critics.

Trump says he pulled Brennan’s clearance because he had to do “something” about the “rigged” federal probe of Russian election interference. Trump says he expects to soon revoke the security clearance for a Justice Department official whose wife worked for a firm involved in producing a dossier on Trump’s ties to Russia.

Fifteen former top-ranking intelligence officials already have expressed strong opposition to Trump’s move.

On Friday, 60 former CIA officials joined them, saying former government officials have a right to express their views on national security issues without fear of being punished.

ARETHA FRANKLIN-FUNERAL

Aretha Franklin’s funeral set for Aug. 31 in Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin’s funeral will be held Aug. 31 in her hometown of Detroit.

The late singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said Friday that the funeral, to be held at Greater Grace Temple, is limited to the Queen of Soul’s family and friends.

Public viewings will take place Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

This story has been corrected to show that the date of the funeral will be Aug. 31, not Aug. 30.

MISSING TEACHER-GEORGIA

Documents: Suspects in missing teacher’s death admit slaying

ATLANTA (AP) — New court documents suggest that within weeks of a south Georgia teacher’s disappearance, two of her ex-students told friends at a party they had killed her and burned her body.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Ryan Alexander Duke and Bo Dukes made the admission a month after Tara Grinstead was reported missing in October 2005. Court documents filed this week in Irwin County Superior Court say their comments were reported to police but they weren’t arrested until 2017.

Duke’s attorneys say in court motions that because it took so long to arrest them, all but the murder charge should be dropped, due to the statute of limitations.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation declined to comment and referred questions to the district attorney who could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

COSTA RICA-EARTHQUAKE

6.0 earthquake shakes southern Costa Rica near Panama

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken southern Costa Rica near the border of Panama. There are no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the quake had a magnitude of 6.0 and struck at a depth of about 12 miles (19 kilometers). Its epicenter was about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of the town of Golfito.

It hit at 5:22 p.m. local time Friday.

There were early reports on social media of power outages and fallen objects.

CHILE-FLIGHTS THREATENED

Suspect arrested in Chile after wave of bomb threats

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Authorities say a Chilean man has been arrested for making false bomb threats that caused nine commercial airline flights to take emergency measures.

Police chief Mario Rojas said the man was angry because his suitcase was not returned.

The man was arrested in the northern Chilean city of Antofagasta and was being taken to the capital of Santiago.

Civilian aviation authority head Victor Villalobos Collao said a total of 11 threats had been received and “a procedure” was carried out with respect to nine of them. He did not say what the procedure consisted of but said no explosives had been found.

The threats were made by telephone to a ticket counter, a LATAM operations center in Colombia, and to civil aviation authorities.

WEIRD FLORIDA POLITICS

Is the ever-weird Florida man becoming Florida politician?

Florida’s penchant for the weird and strange may be infecting the state’s politicians.

The state’s long history of bizarre moments has sparked amusement for the rest of the nation over the years. Some of these stories involve alligators and strange crimes.

But the past week saw a string of odd political incidents. There was the legislative candidate who staged an elaborate scam to try to convince people she was a college graduate. A city commission candidate had to deny he put out a Facebook ad accusing an opponent of distributing tainted breast milk.

And this week came the story of a city mayor accusing a fellow commissioner of “sphincter bleaching.”

One long-time follower of Florida politics said it appears there is a new “cavalcade of stupid” occurring in the state.

CITY GREEN-OVERDOSES

Man charged in connection with synthetic marijuana overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with more than 100 synthetic marijuana overdoses in New Haven, Connecticut.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell said Friday that 53-year-old John Parker was charged with drug crimes after being caught with 32 bags of K2.

Campbell alleged Parker sold K2 on the New Haven Green, where most of the overdoses occurred Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities reported chaotic scenes of people falling unconscious. No one died.

No additional overdoses were reported Friday.

Parker is jailed on $225,000 bail. A public defender said there was no proof linking any drugs Parker may have had to the overdoses.

Local and federal authorities also arrested two other men but are still investigating whether they played any roles in the overdoses.

