Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-SECURITY CLEARANCE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Ex-intel leaders admonish Trump in joint letter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twelve former senior intelligence officials have issued a joint statement admonishing President Donald Trump for yanking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance, calling it “ill-considered and unprecedented.”

The ex-officials say “the president’s action regarding John Brennan and the threats of similar action against other former officials has nothing to do with who should and should not hold security clearances — and everything to do with an attempt to stifle free speech.”

The signees include six former CIA directors, five former deputy directors and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Two of the signees — Clapper and former CIA Director Michael Hayden — have appeared on a White House list of people who may also have their security clearances revoked.

ARETHA FRANKLIN-MOTOR CITY

Detroit residents remember Aretha Franklin, impact on city

DETROIT (AP) — To the rest of the world, she was known as the Queen of Soul — a woman whose strong and soulful voice could effortlessly jump multiple octaves whether belting out tear-jerking ballads or jump-and-shout gospel.

To Detroit residents who followed her more than 50-year career, she simply was Aretha or more personally, Ree-Ree.

Franklin was Detroit’s favorite daughter, often singing at the church that her father once led and headlining charity functions for kids or the less fortunate. Franklin died Thursday in Detroit from pancreatic cancer.

Detroit resident Myron Pullin says Franklin “was a pioneer woman for Detroit” who always came home and “always gave back.” He says Franklin “always loved Detroit.”

The feeling was mutual. Franklin is so beloved in Detroit that two streets bear her name.

MILITARY PARADE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pentagon puts off military parade until 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won’t happen in 2018.

Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said Thursday that the military and the White House “have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.”

Manning says the Pentagon had “originally targeted November 10, 2018,” for the Washington event, intended “to honor America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I.”

U.S. officials had told The Associated Press earlier Thursday that the parade would cost about $92 million, citing preliminary estimates more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss early planning estimates that have not yet been finalized or released publicly.

GOOGLE-CHINA-CENSORED SEARCH

More than 1,000 Google workers protest censored China search

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than a thousand Google employees have signed a letter protesting the company’s secretive plan to build a search engine that would comply with Chinese censorship.

The letter calls on executives to review ethics and transparency at the company.

The letter’s contents were confirmed by a Google employee who helped organize it but who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the debate.

The letter says employees lack the information required “to make ethically informed decisions about our work” and complains that most employees only found out about the project — nicknamed Dragonfly — through media reports.

The letter is similar to one thousands of employees had signed in protest of Project Maven, a U.S. military contract that Google decided in June not to renew.

FIRE TORNADO-FIREFIGHTER DEATH

Report: Massive fire tornado killed California firefighter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a firefighter who died helping people evacuate a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado that at one point reached a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit (1,480 centigrade).

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says in a report that Redding firefighter Jeremy Stoke died after he was enveloped in seconds by a fire tornado with a base the size of three football fields and winds up to 165 miles an hour.

The report obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle says that on July 26 the 37-year-old fire inspector was driving his pickup truck down a Redding road, working on evacuating people. One minute later he radioed out a “mayday” call saying he was getting burned over, and then his transmissions abruptly stopped.

MISSING FAMILY-COLORADO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Searchers find bodies of 2 young Colorado girls

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — Investigators who found the body of a pregnant Colorado woman reported missing this week have discovered what they believe are the bodies of her two young daughters.

Searchers on Thursday afternoon found what appear to be the bodies of 4-year-old Bella Watts and 3-year-old Celeste Watts. The remains of their mother, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, were found earlier on property in northern Colorado owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The father, 33-year-old Christopher Watts, is being held without bail on suspicion of killing his wife and daughters. He is expected to be formally charged Monday.

Investigators have not said how the three died.

VATICAN-SEX ABUSE

Vatican condemns reported sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has called the sex abuse described in a grand jury report in Pennsylvania “criminal and morally reprehensible.”

In a statement released late Thursday, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said “those acts were betrayals of trust that robbed survivors of their dignity and faith.”

He said that victims should know that Pope Francis is on their side.

AP-AS-MALAYSIA-NORTH-KOREA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Indonesian to testify when murder trial resumes

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — The family of the Vietnamese suspect in Kim Jong Nam’s slaying says they are very sad to hear she was not acquitted.

A judge in Malaysia ruled Thursday the defense phase of the trial should proceed.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face last year. They told the court they will testify in their defense.

Huong’s father, Doan Van Thanh, said he could not sleep last night, anxious to hear the ruling. He said, “I had thought she would be innocent.”

The judge could have acquitted the suspects, but ruled instead enough evidence of their guilt had been presented so far to continue the trial. The defense phase is expected to last months.

KROGER-SELF-DRIVING GROCERY DELIVERY

Kroger begins testing driverless grocery deliveries

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kroger will begin testing grocery deliveries using driverless cars outside of Phoenix.

The biggest U.S. grocery chain said the project will begin Thursday in Scottsdale at a Fry’s supermarket, which is owned by Kroger.

Same-day or next-day delivery orders can be made online or via a mobile app.

The Toyota Prius will be used for the deliveries, manned by a human to monitor its performance. During phase two in the fall, deliveries will be made by a completely autonomous vehicle, called an R1, with no human aboard.

Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, is partnering with Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup founded by two engineers who worked on autonomous vehicles at Google.

That Google project is called Waymo, which started its own pilot program last month at Walmart stores in Phoenix.

COMPOUND SEARCH-CHILDREN REMOVED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Prosecutor says no charges yet in boy’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A prosecutor says no new charges are imminent because of the identification of a boy who was found dead at a remote compound in northern New Mexico.

District Attorney Donald Gallegos said Thursday in an interview that authorities “need something else, actual cause of death, manner of death.”

Abdul-ghani Wahhaj (ahb-DOOL’ GAH’-nee wah-HAJ’) went missing in December and authorities say he was taken from Georgia to New Mexico by his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ’ IBN wah-HAJ’). Authorities have said they believe the child died in February, when he was three.

Charges of child neglect were filed against the father and four other adults after a raid at the compound turned up 11 children living in filth with the adults.

The boy’s body was found on Aug. 6.

His father is being held on a warrant from Georgia that accuses him of abducting his son.

