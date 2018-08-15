Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CLERGY SEX ABUSE-RECKONING Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the…

Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their midst.

But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning, leading victims to wonder if the church will ever truly take responsibility or be held accountable.

Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, many dioceses have been forced to come clean by aggressive plaintiffs’ attorneys, assertive prosecutors or relentless journalists.

Dioceses in Boston; Los Angeles; Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Denver; San Diego; Louisville, Kentucky; and Dallas have all paid multimillion-dollar settlements to victims.

Still, only about 40 of the nearly 200 dioceses in the U.S. have released lists of priests accused of abusing children, and there have been only nine investigations by a prosecutor or grand jury of a Catholic diocese or archdiocese in the U.S. That is according to the advocacy group BishopAccountability.org.

TRUMP-SECURITY CLEARANCE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brennan calls Trump action ‘abuse of power’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former CIA director John Brennan says President Donald Trump’s move to strip him of his national security clearance is “an abuse of power” by the president.

Brennan is reacting to the news in a phone interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

He tells Wallace he believes the president’s action is aimed at trying to intimidate and suppress critics of him and his administration.

But Brennan says the move “is not going to deter” him.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced during Wednesday’s press briefing that Trump would be revoking Brennan’s clearance.

Brennan says he hasn’t been contacted by anyone in the government informing him of the decision and learned about the news on television.

NEWSROOMS VS TRUMP

US newsrooms to Trump: We’re not enemies of the people

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s newsrooms are pushing back against President Donald Trump with a coordinated series of newspaper editorials condemning his attacks on “fake news” and suggestion that journalists are the enemy.

The Boston Globe invited newspapers across the country to stand up for the press with editorials on Thursday, and several began appearing online a day earlier.

In St. Louis, the Post-Dispatch called journalists “the truest of patriots .” The Chicago Sun-Times said it believed most Americans know that Trump is talking nonsense. The Fayetteville, N.C. Observer said it hoped Trump would stop, “but we’re not holding our breath .”

Not everyone is joining. The Wall Street Journal wrote that Trump has the right to free speech as much as his media adversaries.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Manafort jury deliberations to begin Thursday

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Jurors in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are set to begin their deliberations.

After closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis lll spent an hour and a half giving his instructions to the jury and then told them they will begin deliberating Thursday morning.

The judge’s instructions included telling jurors that they are not to consider whether the Department of Justice had any motive in prosecuting Manafort.

Manafort faces charges of filing false tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

ITALY-BRIDGE COLLAPSE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Survivors describe Italy bridge collapse

GENOA, Italy (AP) — A survivor of the Italian bridge collapse has described the highway falling out from under him. Another described trying to abruptly flip her car into reverse, and then grabbing her 3-year-old son and dashing to safety.

Davide Capello told France’s BFM television that he was driving on the Genoa bridge Tuesday when “I heard a heavy sound, and I saw cars in front of me falling. I saw the road collapse then I fell with them. I thought it was all over for me.”

Capello told BFM that he survived with only minor injuries because his car fell between concrete blocks that formed a sort of protection from further damage.

A French lawyer identified only as Leonine by Francetvinfo told the broadcaster that she and her husband and 3-year-old son were just entering the bridge when “we saw the pylon go completely to the right, and we realized what was happening.”

They tried to reverse the car, then “opened our doors, took our son out of his car seat and then left running until the tunnel.”

CITY GREEN-OVERDOSES

Man arrested after overdoses at downtown city park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say more than 30 people have overdosed from suspected synthetic marijuana at or near a Connecticut city park.

Officials say most of the overdoses happened on the New Haven Green, a downtown park near Yale University, throughout the day Wednesday. No deaths have been reported, but authorities say two people had life-threatening symptoms. Some people fell unconscious and others vomited.

Police said they arrested a man believed to be connected to at least some of the overdoses. The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Synthetic marijuana is plant material sprayed with chemicals that has been blamed for overdoses nationwide.

More than a dozen people overdosed on synthetic marijuana at the same park on July 4.

GENE THERAPY

No special rules needed for now-common gene therapy studies

U.S. health officials are eliminating special regulations for gene therapy experiments. They say that what was once exotic science is quickly becoming an established form of medical care with no extraordinary risks.

Gene therapy aims to get at the root cause of a disease by altering DNA rather than just treating symptoms of a genetic illness.

When it began decades ago, an oversight panel at the National Institutes of Health reviewed every proposal to evaluate risks to patients. Now federal officials say more is known about gene therapy’s safety and the panel can take on a broader role and let the Food and Drug Administration review studies and products.

They announced the change Wednesday in an article in the New England Journal of Medicine.

IRAQI REFUGEE-MURDER ARREST

US officials: Iraqi refugee was part of terror group

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 45-year-old Iraqi refugee is under arrest in Northern California on a warrant alleging he was part of the Islamic State terror organization and killed an Iraqi policeman.

Omar Ameen was arrested Wednesday at a Sacramento-area apartment. Court documents say he and other members of Islamic State killed the officer in the town of Rawah after it fell to the terror group in 2014.

Ameen was arrested on a warrant issued in May by an Iraqi court in Baghdad. U.S. officials plan to extradite him to Iraq. He is not linked to any terror activity in the U.S.

Documents say Ameen entered the U.S. under a refugee program.

The Trump administration has sharply criticized the Obama-era settlement program, questioning whether enough was done to weed out those with terrorist ties.

PEOPLE-PAUL WALKER

Paul Walker’s brothers open to ‘Fast’ franchise return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly five years after Paul Walker’s death, his brothers say they’re open to playing his character again in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Producers asked Caleb and Cody Walker to fill in for their brother and help complete “Furious 7” after he died in a fiery off-set 2013 car crash.

His face was digitally superimposed onto his brothers’ performances for scenes that Walker hadn’t yet shot and in a modified ending in which his character Brian O’Conner drives off into the sunset.

O’Conner remains alive in the fictional “Fast” universe.

Now 40-year-old Caleb Walker says it’s his “dream” that the character can return to “save the day” in a future film.

The brothers are promoting “I Am Paul Walker,” a new one-hour documentary that premiered last weekend on Paramount Network.

SHARK ATTACK-THE LATEST

The Latest: Shark study group says attacks terrifying, rare

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — An organization that studies sharks says shark encounters in which people are injured like what happened off the coast of Cape Cod are as “terrifying as they are rare.”

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says it doesn’t know the details of what happened Wednesday afternoon but sharks are not known to target people and when they bite it’s usually because they’re checking to see if something is prey or should be avoided.

Wednesday’s attack off Cape Cod was the first such attack on a human there since 2012.

The assistant harbormaster in Truro says the victim was a 61-year-old man who suffered puncture wounds. He says the attack happened at Long Nook Beach, on the Atlantic Ocean side of the peninsula.

Witnesses say the man was swimming far off the beach and they had spotted seals, which attract sharks.

