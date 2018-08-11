Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:25 p.m. EDT

CHARLOTTESVILLE-ONE YEAR LATER-RALLY-THE LATEST Latest: Brief confrontation between UVA students, police CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A confrontation between police officers in riot gear and demonstrators on the University of Virginia campus appeared to be de-escalating…

CHARLOTTESVILLE-ONE YEAR LATER-RALLY-THE LATEST

Latest: Brief confrontation between UVA students, police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A confrontation between police officers in riot gear and demonstrators on the University of Virginia campus appeared to be de-escalating after a tense few minutes of shouting.

Students and other activists had gathered Saturday evening for a pre-planned rally to mark the anniversary of a campus confrontation between torch-carrying white nationalists and counterprotesters.

Demonstrators unfurled a banner that said “Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badges.”

A group of more than 200 protesters then marched to another part of campus. Students began delivering speeches over a loudspeaker.

Many in the crowd then broke away and shouted at officers in riot gear forming a line.

After a few minutes, most of the demonstrators began to walk away.

Charlottesville city councilman Wes Bellamy says he told the police commander that the students were upset by the officer’s tactics and called the officers’ riot gear “over the top.”

BRITAIN-OBIT-VS NAIPAUL

Family: Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul dies at 85

LONDON (AP) — The family of Trinidad-born British author V.S. Naipaul says the Nobel Literature laureate has died at the age of 85.

The family said in a statement late Saturday that the novelist had died at his London home.

The writer’s wife, Nadira Naipaul, said he “died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavor.”

Born in Trinidad on Aug. 17, 1932, Naipaul studied at Oxford University and published his first novel, “The Mystic Masseur,” in 1957. He went on to write dozens of books, many dealing with colonialism and its legacy.

Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001 “for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories.”

AP-US-STOLEN-AIRPLANE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Source: Man who stole plane was Richard Russell

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The man who stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane from Sea-Tac International Airport was Richard Russell, a U.S. official briefed on the matter told The Associated Press.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Authorities on Saturday said a 29-year-old man used a machine called a pushback tractor to first maneuver the aircraft so he could board and then take off Friday evening. He was presumably killed about an hour later when the aircraft crashed into a small island southwest of Seattle.

The man could be heard on audio recordings telling air traffic controllers that he is “just a broken guy.” An air traffic controller called the man “Rich,” and tried to convince the man to land the airplane.

Russell went by “Beebo” on social media, and on his Facebook page, which had limited public access. He said he was from Wasilla, Alaska, and lived in Sumner, Washington, and was married in 2012.

In a humorous YouTube video he posted last year, he talked about his job and included videos and photos of his various travels.

“I lift a lot of bags. Like a lot of bags. So many bags,” he said.

—Mike Balsamo, Associated Press

TRUMP-OMAROSA-THE LATEST

The Latest: In wake of book, Trump calls Omarosa ‘a lowlife’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump has one word to describe former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman: “Lowlife.”

Manigault Newman claims in an upcoming book, “Unhinged,” that Trump used racial slurs on the set of his reality show “The Apprentice.” She also says she later concluded that he is a racist and a bigot.

On Saturday, reporters asked Trump if he felt betrayed by Manigault Newman. He responded: “Lowlife. She’s a lowlife.”

Manigault Newman was a contestant on Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality show and later served as a senior adviser to the president. In the book, she paints Trump as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.

The book is set for release Tuesday. The White House has already slammed it as “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

CONGRESSMAN-STOCK-INDICTMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Democratic challenger calls on Collins to quit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic challenger to a Republican congressman from western New York facing criminal charges of insider trading is calling on him to resign.

Nate McMurray says in a statement on Saturday that Rep. Chris Collins should quit Congress in light of a federal corruption case announced earlier this week.

Collins said on Saturday he will suspend his re-election campaign but would serve out his current term.

McMurray says in the statement that ending the campaign isn’t enough. He says Collins must resign and “do it today.”

The Democrat is a supervisor for the town of Grand Island who was considered a longshot to win the November election before Collins’ arrest.

It’s unclear whether Collins’ name can be removed from the ballot and whether Republican Party officials will be able to nominate another candidate for the seat.

____

ISRAEL-JEWISH NATION BILL

Thousands attend Arab-led rally against Israeli bill

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Members of Israel’s Arab minority are leading a mass protest in central Tel Aviv against a contentious law that critics say marginalizes the state’s non-Jewish citizens.

The rally Saturday night marks further fallout from the explosive Nation-State law that the government says enshrines the state’s Jewish character but which critics say undermines Israel’s democratic values.

One clause downgrades the Arabic language from official to “special” standing.

Protester Omar Sultan says: “This law is against us, against the Arabic language, against peace, against our future in this land.”

Arab citizens make up some 20 percent of Israel’s population. They enjoy full citizenship but face discrimination in some areas of society. Some view them with suspicion as many identify politically and culturally with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

CANADA-SHOOTING

Canadian police charge suspect in shooting that left 4 dead

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Canadian police have charged a man for the deaths of two police officers and two civilians in a shooting in the eastern province of New Brunswick.

Police in the city of Fredericton said in a statement Saturday that Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Horizon Health, which delivers care for New Brunswick’s Department of Health, said that Raymond was the only person being treated for injuries related to the shooting.

The victims have been identified as Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

No motive has been disclosed.

The incident struck a nerve in a country that has been roiled in recent months by several instances of mass violence.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Containment grows for California wildfire

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California wildfire that has been raging for several days south of Los Angeles is now 29 percent contained.

Officials said the Holy Fire in Cleveland National Forest had grown by Saturday morning to nearly 33 square miles (85 sq. kilometers).

Earlier this week, the fire had threatened homes in Lake Elsinore and nearby communities. Aircraft have been making flight after flight, dumping water and bright pink retardant to protect the foothill communities as the fire sweeps through the dense, bone-dry brush.

The man suspected of setting the blaze, 51-year-old Forrest Clark, appeared in court Friday, but his arraignment was postponed.

Clark made several outbursts, claiming his life was being threatened and said the arson charge against him was a lie. He’s being held on $1 million bail.

TURKEY-ECONOMY

Turkey’s president: US waging “economic war” against Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president is blaming the country’s economic downturn on the United States and other nations that he claims are waging “war” against his country.

Speaking Saturday in the northeastern province of Rize, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said dollars, euros and gold were “the bullets, cannonballs and missiles of the economic war being waged against our country.”

Erdogan promised supporters that Turkey was taking necessary precautions to protect its economy “but the most important thing is breaking the hands firing these weapons.”

Turkey was hit by a financial shockwave this week as its currency nosedived over concerns about the government’s economic policies and a trade dispute with the United States.

AP-FBC-MARYLAND-PLAYER-DEATH-REVIEW-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Parent of player says some fully support Durkin

Keisha Staples, the mother of Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr., told the AP she is close with a group of about eight players’ parents who would like to meet with athletic director Damon Evans and school officials to voice their “full support” for coach DJ Durkin.

Brooks, a junior was part of Durkin’s first recruiting class in 2016.

Staples said her son has never told her of inappropriate behavior by Durkin or Court, and that Durkin has been open and accessible when any issues have come up with Brooks.

“I’m sure not everybody has had the same experience we’ve had, but we have had a good experience,” Staples said.

Staples said she has never had any interactions with Court.

“I don’t want the stigma to be at Maryland this is a toxic culture,” Staples said. “This is a football culture.”

She added: “They’re already dealing with the death of their teammate. Now they have to deal with the loss of their coach.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.