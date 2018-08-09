Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

IMMIGRATION-SERVICE DISCHARGES For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits The U.S. Army has stopped discharging immigrant recruits who enlisted seeking a path to citizenship — at least temporarily. A memo shared with The Associated…

The U.S. Army has stopped discharging immigrant recruits who enlisted seeking a path to citizenship — at least temporarily.

A memo shared with The Associated Press on Wednesday and dated July 20 spells out orders to high-ranking Army officials to stop processing discharges of men and women who enlisted in the special immigrant program, effective immediately.

It was not clear how many recruits were impacted by the action, and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Early last month, the Pentagon said there had been no specific policy change and that background checks were ongoing.

Margaret Stock, an Alaska-based immigration attorney, says the memo proves there was a policy.

Recruits and reservists reached Wednesday said their discharges were still in place as far as they knew.

COMPOUND SEARCH-CHILDREN REMOVED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Compound incident called anti-Muslim propaganda

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A representative of a New York mosque says the raid of a ramshackle compound in New Mexico is being used as propaganda against Muslims.

Ali Abdul-Karim Judan, a spokesman for the mosque, said in a video posted Thursday on Facebook that the incident was a domestic situation that has nothing to do with extremism.

The grandfather of a severely disabled boy, who authorities say was kidnapped by his father and taken to the compound, has said remains found there are those of his grandson.

The man is an imam at the New York mosque.

Judan also cast doubt on a contention by prosecutors that children found at the site were being trained to use assault rifles in preparation for school shootings.

He said authorities should not have made that claim without stronger evidence.

The mosque has attracted radicals over the years, including a man who later helped bomb the World Trade Center in 1993.

EPA-PESTICIDES

Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court says the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping the top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos (clor-PY-ri-fos) on the market despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure can harm babies’ brains.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to remove chlorpyrifos from sale in the United States within 60 days.

A coalition of farmworkers and environmental groups sued last year after then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt reversed an Obama-era effort to ban chlorpyrifos, which is widely sprayed on citrus fruits, apples and other crops.

In a split decision, the court said EPA violated federal law by ignoring the conclusions of agency scientists that chlorpyrifos is harmful.

The pesticide is sold by Dow Agro Sciences and others.

SPACE FORCE

Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military service by 2020

Pence says it’s needed to ensure America’s dominance in space amid heightened competition and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.

President Donald Trump has called for a “separate but equal” space force. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military’s space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive new service.

Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.

KANSAS PRIMARY-GOVERNOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kobach firmer about staying out of vote count

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he will remove himself from the further counting of votes in his tight Republican primary race with Gov. Jeff Colyer.

But he said Thursday night that the move will be “symbolic,” adding that counties do the work of counting ballots.

Kobach leads Colyer by 121 votes, a minuscule number compared with the 311,000 ballots cast in Tuesday’s election. County officials have yet to count some ballots.

Colyer demanded Thursday that Kobach stop advising county election officials.

Kobach told host Lou Dobbs on his Fox Business show that he would consider removing himself to make Colyer “feel good.”

Later, facing questions from CNN host Chris Cuomo, Kobach said Colyer wants him to remove from further counting, “So I will.”

TENNESSEE-EXECUTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Inmate just before execution: ‘I’m really sorry’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Witnesses to Tennessee’s first execution in nearly a decade say inmate Billy Ray Irick at first signaled he would have no last words, but then gave a brief statement to those watching.

Journalists present reported that the blinds between a witness room and the execution chamber were opened at 7:26 p.m. Thursday, and about a minute later, Irick was asked if he had any words before the lethal injection drugs began flowing. Irick was convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

At first he appeared to sigh and say “no.” But then he said, “I just want to say I’m really sorry and that, that’s it.”

A minute later, his eyes closed. Snoring and heavy breathing were heard. Then at 7:34 p.m., there was coughing, huffing and deep breaths. An attendant began yelling “Billy” and checked the inmate and grabbed his shoulder, but there didn’t seem to be any reaction. Two minutes later, Irick was not making any noise and began to turn dark purple.

He was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-DIRTY AIR

Ack! Distant fires leave California’s capital city in a haze

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California’s capital region.

Experiencing smoky air from blowing winds is nothing new in many California cities, but Sacramento air quality experts say it’s rare for the dirty air to linger for so long, a reality of ever-larger fires that take longer to extinguish.

The haze stretches to the Sierra Nevada mountain range and nearly every major population center in between has suffered air quality considered dangerous for children, the elderly and people with asthma.

There are two major wildfires north of Sacramento and another near Yosemite National Park.

BASKETBALL COACH-FATAL PUNCH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hoops coach pleads not guilty in tourist death

NEW YORK (AP) — A college basketball coach who threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

Wake Forest University assistant coach Jamill Jones was arraigned Thursday night on a misdemeanor assault charge and released on his own recognizance.

Police say Jones attacked digital marketing guru Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. last Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and smash his head on the sidewalk. Police say Szabo, visiting from Boca Raton, Florida, banged on the window of Jones’ SUV while looking for his ride after his stepsister’s wedding.

Police say the coach got out, followed Szabo to the sidewalk, clocked him and sped off.

Jones, of Kernersville, North Carolina, turned himself in to police earlier Thursday. His attorney calls the encounter a “tragic accident.”

YEMEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Death toll from airstrike in Yemen rises to 43

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Shiite rebels say the death toll from Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on a busy market and bus carrying civilians in the country’s north has risen to 43.

The rebel-controlled health ministry in the capital Sanaa said Thursday’s attack also wounded 63. The bus was carrying children as well as adults.

The coalition said it targeted the rebels, known as Houthis, because they had fired a missile at the kingdom’s south the previous day, killing one person.

Col. Turki al-Malki , coalition spokesman, said Thursday’s attack in Saada is a “legitimate military action” and was carried out “in accordance with international humanitarian law and customs.” He accused the Houthis of using children as shields in the battlefields.

ARGENTINA-ABORTION

Argentine Senate rejects historic abortion law

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate has rejected a bill to legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The issue has divided the homeland of Pope Francis. Lawmakers debated for more than 15 hours and voted Thursday 31 in favor to 38 against.

Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure braved the heavy rain to watch the debate on large screens set up outside Congress.

The lower house of Congress had already passed the measure and President Mauricio Macri had said that he would sign it.

Argentina now allows the procedure only in cases of rape or risks to a woman’s health.

