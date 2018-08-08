Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CONGRESSMAN-STOCK INDICTMENT-THE LATEST The Latest: Congressman to remain on ballot despite charges NEW YORK (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins says he will remain on the ballot running for re-election in New York as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins says he will remain on the ballot running for re-election in New York as he fights charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

At a press conference Wednesday night, Collins called the charges “meritless” and said he looks forward to being exonerated. He earlier pleaded not guilty to insider-trading charges.

Prosecutors say Collins got an email while attending a picnic last year at the White House that the company’s medication had failed an important medical trial. They say Collins told his son, who then dumped his stock in the company before the trial results were announced publicly.

Collins is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and was among the first sitting members of Congress to endorse his candidacy.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

US to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for its use of a nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

The State Department says Wednesday the sanctions will be imposed on Russia because it used a chemical weapon in violation of international law.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, in the British town of Salisbury in March.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the attack, which the Kremlin vehemently denies.

Since the March attack, two other British nationals with no ties to Russia have been poised by the substance.

Following a 15-day congressional notification period, the sanctions will take effect on or around Aug. 22, according to a statement from the State Department.

COMPOUND SEARCH-CHILDREN REMOVED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Attorney questions allegation in compound case

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A defense attorney is questioning accusations that a man arrested at a ramshackle New Mexico compound was training children to commit school shootings.

Aleks Kostich of the Taos County Public Defender’s Office said Wednesday the allegations by prosecutors against Siraj Ibn Wahhaj (see-DAHJ’ IBN wah-HAJ’) lacked additional explanation, except to say the information came from the foster parent of a child removed from the compound last week.

Kostich says he believes prosecutors are not certain about the credibility of the source.

Wahhaj and four other adults were arrested Friday during a raid at the compound in Amalia, where authorities say they found 11 hungry children living in filth.

Authorities were searching for a missing boy.

They say they found the remains of a small child but medical examiners have not identified the remains.

2018 MIDTERMS-TAXES

Republicans promote fear, not tax cuts, in key elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in many midterm election battlegrounds across the country are trying to maintain their congressional majorities by stoking certain voters’ anxieties about liberal Democrats and their policies.

It’s a striking turn for a party that just eight months ago was hailing a sweeping tax overhaul as a generational achievement. They promised then to make it their calling card ahead of the November elections. Democrats are more than eager to have a debate over the tax bill.

Instead, there are Republican ads warning voters that California’s Nancy Pelosi could return to the House speaker’s chair and that a Democratic majority would abolish federal immigration enforcement.

The strategy may have worked for Republicans this week in an Ohio special congressional election. Republican Troy Balderson leads narrowly with votes still being tallied.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA

Sheriff: Massacre suspect’s behavior was a ‘roller-coaster’

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The sheriff leading the state commission investigating the Florida school massacre said the suspect’s behavior before the shooting was a “roller-coaster.”

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission on Wednesday that Nikolas Cruz would do well at school for long periods, but then his behavior would deteriorate. He didn’t go into details.

The 14 members are hearing Wednesday from experts on “school hardening” and state and federal privacy laws.

On Thursday, the commission will discuss school shootings nationally and the Florida Department of Children and Families’ response to calls regarding Cruz. They’ll also have a closed session on the 19-year-old’s educational, medical and mental health. The commission must file a report by Jan. 1.

Cruz is charged with killing 17 people at the school Feb. 14.

EX-STANFORD SWIMMER RAPE

Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer’s sex assault conviction

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An appeals court has rejected a former Stanford University swimmer’s bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault conviction.

The three-judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal ruled unanimously Wednesday that Brock Turner received a fair trial.

A San Jose jury in 2016 convicted Turner of sexually assaulting a young, intoxicated woman outside an on-campus fraternity party.

Judge Aaron Persky rejected a prosecutor’s demand for a lengthy prison term and instead sentenced him to six months in jail. Turner appealed the conviction, arguing he didn’t receive a fair trial.

Persky’s sentence sparked nationwide outrage by those who felt it too lenient. It also led to debate over the criminal justice system’s handling of sexual assault victims.

Voters recalled Persky in June.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Progress made on California’s largest wildfire

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are making progress against the largest California wildfire ever recorded although thousands of homes and buildings remain under threat.

State fire officials Wednesday night say the Mendocino Complex — twin fires that are being fought together — has destroyed 119 homes and 472 square miles (1,222 square kilometers) of brush and timber north of San Francisco.

The complex is 47 percent contained. However, the smaller of the two blazes actually is 81 percent surrounded. Fire crews have kept the southern edge from spreading. Authorities lifted mandatory evacuation orders for most communities near the resort of Clear Lake.

Meanwhile, a fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding in Northern California remains 47 percent surrounded.

VENEZUELA-MADURO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Venezuela body accuses 2 lawmakers in drone case

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s pro-government constitutional assembly has stripped two opposition lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution, accusing them of having roles in a drone attack that authorities say was an attempt to kill socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The National Constituent Assembly voted unanimously Wednesday to lift the protection. They singled out two opposition leaders who have seats in the opposition-controlled legislature — Julio Borges and Juan Requesens. Borges is in exile in Colombia’s capital, but Requesens was arrested Tuesday.

Maduro has accused the two of being tied to a weekend incident in which two drones loaded with explosives exploded while he spoke at an outdoor military celebration.

The opposition rejects the charges, saying Maduro is using the attack to crack down on anti-government politicians.

Constituent Assembly leader Diosdado Cabello says Borges and Requesens are just the first lawmakers to be identified in the investigation of the incident.

HOSPITAL GUNFIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Husband killed wife, himself over her illness

VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a woman shot to death in her hospital bed outside New York City was killed by her husband, who then killed himself. The man left a note in their home saying he wanted to end her suffering.

Authorities on Wednesday identified them as 71-year-old Richard DeLucia and 70-year-old Ann DeLucia. The couple was from Yorktown.

Westchester County police say Ann DeLucia was in her room at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla when her husband came in and shot her. He then killed himself.

Authorities say each person died from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators found a note from Richard DeLucia at the family home that said his wife had been suffering from illness, and that he was distraught over it.

No information on Ann DeLucia’s medical condition had been released.

Authorities say a man shot a patient to death in her suburban New York City hospital bed, and then killed himself.

Police converged on Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla on Wednesday morning after a report of gunshots inside the building.

Police say the female patient was in a hospital room when the gunman entered and shot her. The gunman was on the floor when officers arrived. They are still trying to determine the relationship between the victim and shooter.

Police said armed security is on duty 24 hours a day and they responded immediately. It’s unknown how many shots were fired.

Photos posted on The Journal News and social media show police blocking the entrance to the hospital and workers in lab coats and scrubs gathered outside it.

MARGOT KIDDER-SUICIDE

‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Margot Kidder’s daughter says the Superman actress’ death has been ruled a suicide.

Maggie McGuane told The Associated Press Wednesday that she knew her mother died by suicide when she was brought to Kidder’s Montana home in May, and that it is a big relief to have the truth out.

Park County Coroner Richard Wood said in a statement that Kidder died May 13 in her Livingston home “as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose.”

McGuane says she believes it’s important to be open and honest about the suicide so there’s no cloud of shame.

She says it’s a unique sort of grief and pain and that she would like to reach out to every family who is suffering through a loss by suicide.

