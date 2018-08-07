Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PRIMARY RDP-THE LATEST The Latest: Deadline passes for submitting Washington votes WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The deadline has passed for turning in primary ballots in Washington, a vote-by-mail state. The contest getting the most attention…

The Latest: Deadline passes for submitting Washington votes

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The deadline has passed for turning in primary ballots in Washington, a vote-by-mail state.

The contest getting the most attention is a U.S. House seat Democrats hope to capture in November for the first time since the district east of Seattle was created in 1980.

Voters began receiving their state primary ballots in the mail weeks ago, and Tuesday was the last day to get them in or postmarked for mail delivery. In some of the more competitive races, results may not be known for days as most counties will update vote counts only once a day.

In Washington’s 8th District, Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is retiring after more than a decade.

Republican Dino Rossi, a former state senator, is expected to advance along with one of three Democrats.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says he is monitoring California wildfires

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s monitoring the raging wildfires that continue to ravage California.

Trump is telling a group of business leaders attending a dinner at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort that he’s been in contact with local authorities. He is praising firefighters for their efforts combating what is now the largest fire in the state’s history.

Trump also says there are “things you can do to mitigate what’s happening.”

Trump has been claiming on Twitter that California’s water policy is shortchanging firefighters of water to battle the state’s raging wildfires. But wildfire and water experts say that’s not the case.

VENEZUELA-MADURO

Venezuela president ties opposition leader to drone attack

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused one of the country’s most prominent opposition leaders of being linked to the alleged assassination attempt using drones.

Maduro said in a nationally televised broadcast Tuesday night that statements by suspects already arrested point to Julio Borges, an opposition leaders living in exile in Colombia.

It follows a thwarted assassination attempt Saturday when two drones armed with explosives detonated near the president speaking outdoors during a military celebration.

Images captured on live television showed Maduro and his wife looking up at the sky at one explosion and then hundreds of soldiers scrambling.

Prosecutors say they have arrested six people who face charges of treason, attempted murder and terrorism.

Maduro has called on U.S. and Colombian leaders to turn over any suspects.

COMPOUND SEARCH-CHILDREN REMOVED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lawyer cites ‘thin’ complaints in compound case

AMALIA, N.M. (AP) — A defense attorney says criminal complaints accusing five adults of child abuse at a remote New Mexico compound are sparse in detail, leading to uncertainty about how much investigative work has been done.

Aleks Kostich of the Taos County Public Defender’s Office said Tuesday his agency is gathering information and assigning attorneys to the defendants.

He didn’t provide further comment, citing the early stage of the case.

The Taos County sheriff says the body of a child was found at the compound where investigators suspect a father took his son after an abduction in Georgia.

The remains have not been positively identified.

Authorities say they found the five adults and 11 hungry children living in filth at the compound.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Manafort lawyer press Gates on ‘lies’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A lawyer for Paul Manafort suggests the government’s star witness, Rick Gates, has told “so many lies” he can’t remember them all.

That’s how attorney Kevin Downing began his cross-examination Tuesday of Gates, Manafort’s longtime deputy. Manafort’s defense is looking to undermine Gates’ credibility and blame him for any crimes.

Downing pressed Gates on his own lies to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, an extramarital affair and hundreds of thousands of dollars he admitted to embezzling from his former boss.

Gates has told jurors he and Manafort spent years carrying out a vast tax-evasion and bank fraud conspiracy involving millions of dollars.

TRUMP TRADE-CHINA TARIFFS

Trump going ahead with taxes on $16B in Chinese imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it will go ahead with imposing 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports.

Customs officials will begin collecting the border tax Aug. 23, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says. The list is heavy on industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders.

The new taxes are in addition to 25 percent tariffs that took effect July 6 on $34 billion in Chinese products. China has responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

The administration is readying tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion in Chinese products.

The world’s two biggest economies are caught up in a trade dispute over Washington’s allegations that China uses predatory tactics, including outright cybertheft, in a drive to supplant U.S. technological supremacy.

TESLA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Musk says going private would free Tesla

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is laying out his rationale for possibly taking the company private, saying the move would free the electric car maker to focus on long-term goals, rather than the quarterly concerns of Wall Street.

Musk detailed his proposal in a blog post on the company’s website Tuesday, hours after stunning the company’s followers by casually tweeting that he might take it private.

Musk complains that Tesla is “the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market” and many people “have the incentive to attack the company.”

He says no final decision has been made. But he says any deal would be structured so that shareholders could opt to remain investors or be bought out at $420 per share.

RUBY ROSE

Ruby Rose cast as lesbian superhero Batwoman for The CW

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network’s other DC Comics shows, “Arrow”, “The Flash” and “Supergirl.”

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote Tuesday on Instagram that she’s “thrilled and honored” and “an emotional wreck” over the news. As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.”

XXXTENTACION SLAIN

Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself into authorities.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday evening that 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer’s Fort Lauderdale office around 5 p.m.

Newsome and three other men are accused of killing XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN) in June. The 20-year-old rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership. Officials have said a struggle ensued when the rapper’s sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot XXXTentacion multiple times. The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

Newsome was booked into Broward County’s Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

CHINA-XI’S ERA-CRACKING DOWN ON CHRISTIANS

Christian heartland opens window into fight for China’s soul

NANYANG, China (AP) — The 62-year-old Chinese shopkeeper had waited nearly his entire adult life to see his dream of building a church come true — a brick house with a sunny courtyard and spacious hall with room for 200 believers.

But in March, about a dozen police officers and local officials suddenly showed up at the church on his property and made the frightened congregants disperse, said the shopkeeper, Guo.

He and his neighbors in China’s Christian heartland province of Henan had found themselves on the front lines of an ambitious new effort by the officially atheist ruling Communist Party to dictate — and in some cases displace — the practice of faith in the country. Churches have been raided and Bibles confiscated as President Xi Jinping strives to give Christianity “Chinese characteristics.”

