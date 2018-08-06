Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST The Latest: Twin California fires largest in state’s history LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say twin blazes rapidly spreading in Northern California have become the state’s largest wildfire in history. The…

The Latest: Twin California fires largest in state’s history

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say twin blazes rapidly spreading in Northern California have become the state’s largest wildfire in history.

The fires burning a few miles apart and known as the Mendocino Complex ignited July 27 and encompass an area the size of Los Angeles. It’s the second straight year that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire.

Officials said Monday that the flames about 100 miles (259 kilometers) north of San Francisco grew to 283,800 acres (443.4 square miles or 1,148.4 square kilometers).

That surpasses a wildfire last year in Southern California that burned 281,893 acres (440.5 square miles or 1,140.8 kilometers). That one killed two people and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

The new fire has burned 75 homes. It is mostly burning in remote areas but has forced thousands of people to evacuate.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Gates admits crimes with Manafort, embezzlement

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The star prosecution witness in the financial fraud trial of Paul Manafort testifies that he concealed millions of dollars in foreign bank accounts on Manafort’s behalf and falsified documents to help his former boss obtain millions of dollars more in bank loans.

Rick Gates also admits he embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the former Trump campaign chairman.

Gates on Monday calmly related his criminal conduct as prosecutors looked to provide jurors with damning testimony from a co-conspirator they say carried out an elaborate offshore tax-evasion and fraud scheme on behalf of Manafort.

Gates is expected to continue testifying for several hours Tuesday.

__

UNITED STATES-IRAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump re-imposes many sanctions on Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is re-imposing many sanctions on Iran to exert “maximum economic pressure.”

The move comes three months after he pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, calling it “horrible” and “one-sided.”

Trump warns that other nations who don’t wind down their economic ties to Iran “risk severe consequences.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran will be rigorously enforced and remain in place until the Iranian government radically changes course.

European foreign ministers say they “deeply regret” the decision. They say the 2015 Iran nuclear deal “is working and delivering on its goal” of limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

__

VENEZUELA-MADURO

Venezuela detains 6, hunts more in drone attack on Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan investigators hunting for assailants behind a failed attempt to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro with explosives-laden drones have raided hotels and seized vehicles while grilling six suspects for details of the plot.

The socialist government alleged Sunday that the detained suspects conspired with others in Miami and the capital of neighboring Colombia, though they offered no specific evidence. Opposition leaders criticized Maduro for broadly singling out his political opponents, and they warned that he might use the attack to further suppress his critics.

Maduro and his allies call the attack direct proof an international plot to overthrow his socialist administration exists, while also saying the military’s response shows he still has the loyalty of Venezuela’s soldiers.

Analysts say the images broadcast live of the attack made Maduro appear vulnerable.

YEMEN-DEALING WITH AL-QAIDA

Yemen: US allies don’t defeat al-Qaida but pay it to go away

ATAQ, Yemen (AP) — Secret compromises with al-Qaida in Yemen risk strengthening the most dangerous branch of the terror network that carried out the 9/11 attacks, an Associated Press investigation has found.

Rather than fighting or capturing the militants, the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition provided al-Qaida safe passage out of a string of cities and towns that it held — letting fighters retreat with their weapons, looted equipment and huge sums of cash, the AP found.

In “capturing” one stronghold after another, not a shot was fired, since vast convoys of militants already had retreated. Some militants were actually paid to withdraw, and hundreds more were recruited to join the coalition itself — even though it is backed by the United States

FACEBOOK-ALEX JONES

Facebook removes Alex Jones pages for hate, bullying

LONDON (AP) — Facebook says it has taken down four pages belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for violating its hate speech and bullying policies.

The social media giant said in a statement Monday that it also blocked Jones’ account for 30 days because he repeatedly posted content that broke its rules.

The company said it “unpublished” the four pages after receiving reports that they contained content “glorifying violence” and used “dehumanizing language” to describe Muslims, immigrants and transgender people.

Facebook is the latest tech company to take action against Jones, who has been facing a growing backlash on social media.

Last week, music streaming service Spotify removed some episodes of “The Alex Jones Show” podcast for breaching its hate content policy.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE-THE LATEST

The Latest: McCarthy disavows Giuliani, Trump

CHICAGO (AP) — A candidate running to replace Rahm Emanuel as mayor of Chicago has rejected tweets by President Donald Trump’s lawyer in which he offers his support and sharply criticizes Emanuel.

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy issued a statement Monday distancing himself from Rudy Giuliani’s views and what McCarthy calls “the misguided, divisive tone and policies of Donald Trump.”

McCarthy was responding to earlier tweets by Giuliani in which he blamed a wave of deadly shootings in Chicago over the weekend on what he called decades of “one party Democratic rule.” Giuliani also called McCarthy a “policing genius.”

In McCarthy’s response, he describes himself as a “proud Democrat” but does criticize Emanuel for what McCarthy says has been his “weak leadership.”

Emanuel didn’t immediately respond to McCarthy or Giuliani.

COMPOUND SEARCH-CHILDREN REMOVED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Grandfather issues plea to find missing boy

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The grandfather of a missing Georgia boy has issued a plea for help.

Imam Siraj Wahhaj of Brooklyn, New York, posted a message on Facebook asking for help in finding his grandson, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj.

Authorities in New Mexico arrested the boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, on Friday.

He is one of five adults taken into custody on child abuse charges after authorities found them at a dilapidated compound with 11 children who were hungry and living in filthy conditions. Abdul-Ghani was not among them.

Police say the child was reported missing from Georgia on Dec. 10. The boy’s mother told police he left with his father for a trip to a park and never returned.

In a federal court filing in 2006, Wahhaj claimed he was harassed on his way to and from Morocco by customs agents at JFK Airport in New York because he is “the son of the famous Muslim Imam Siraj Wahhaj.”

BROADWAY PROTEST CONCERT

Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rosie O’Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway’s biggest musicals have led a sing-along protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.

O’Donnell spoke to protesters, some clutching signs with the word “Treason” spelled out, before the group broke into a rendition of “America the Beautiful” on Monday night.

The actress told the crowd it was important to make sure their voices were heard so that Trump would know that they were not going away.

The group also sang a rousing version of “A Brand New Day” from “The Wiz.”

The trip was organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM’s “On Broadway.”

The performers included current and former Broadway cast members from “Wicked,” ”Hamilton,” ”Phantom of the Opera” and other shows.

NASCAR-FRANCE ARRESTED

NASCAR chairman arrested for DWI, oxycodone possession

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York’s Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on France’s behalf.

NASCAR says it takes France’s arrest “as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

Police say the 56-year-old France was stopped after his 2017 Lexus blew through at a stop sign.

They say officers saw indications France was intoxicated and found the pills during a subsequent search.

TMZ first reported the arrest.

France has been CEO of the family-founded racing organization since 2003.

