Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Trump appears to change his story about meeting

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to change his story about a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that is pivotal to the special counsel’s investigation.

Trump tweeted that his son met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to collect information about his political opponent. But 13 months ago, the president gave a far different explanation for the meeting, saying it was about the adoption of Russian children.

The misdirection came amid a series of searing tweets sent from Trump’s New Jersey golf club.

Trump’s critics immediately pounced on the new story, the latest of several versions of events about a meeting for which emails were discovered between the president’s eldest son and an intermediary from the Russian government offering damaging information about Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Tourists evacuated from islands off Lombok

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say foreign and Indonesian tourists are being evacuated from popular vacation islands off the northwest of Lombok following Sunday’s powerful earthquake that killed at least 82 people.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said there were no fatalities among tourists on the three islands Gili Trawangan, Gili Meno and Gili Air.

He said three ships had evacuated 1,000 tourists so far. Four agencies including the military and the national search and rescue agency are involved in the evacuation.

JAPAN-HIROSHIMA

Hiroshima marks 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing in WWII

TOKYO (AP) — Hiroshima has marked the 73rd anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing with a somber ceremony to remember the people killed and injured and a call to eliminate nuclear weapons amid hopes of denuclearizing North Korea.

Mayor Kazumi Matsui raised concerns in his peace address Monday about the rise of egocentric policies in the world and warned against the idea of nuclear deterrence as a threat to global security. Matsui urged leaders to steadily work toward achieving a world without atomic weapons.

The anniversary comes amid hopes to denuclearize North Korea after its pledge to do so at the Singapore summit in June.

The U.S. attack killed 140,000 in Hiroshima and the Nagasaki bombing killed 70,000 three days later, with Japan soon surrendering to end World War II.

VENEZUELA-MADURO-THE LATEST

The Latest: 6 arrests in Venezuela drone plot; more likely

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan authorities say they’ve detained six people suspected of using a pair of drones each packed with 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of explosives to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.

Interior Minister Nestor Luis Reverol on Sunday described it as a terrorist attack and said more arrests could follow within hours.

Two loud explosions sounded on Saturday as Maduro was speaking on national television at a military ceremony. Bodyguards quickly shielded Maduro as troops lined up in the street ran for safety.

Reverol says the explosives on each drone could have affected an area more than 160 feet (50 meters) away.

He says security officers disabled one drone that was flying toward the stage where Maduro was standing beside his wife and other high-ranking officials.

Reverol says the second drone crashed into a nearby building and exploded.

Officials say seven members of the National Guard were injured, three gravely.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police criticized for handling of protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police were accused Sunday of being heavy-handed against people protesting a rally by extreme-right demonstrators, reportedly injuring some counter-protesters and prompting the city’s new police chief to order a review of officers’ use of force.

Police in riot gear tried to keep the two groups apart, many of whom had come on Saturday dressed for battle in helmets and protective clothing. Dozens of the extreme-right protesters were bussed to Portland, one of America’s most liberal cities, from nearby Vancouver, Washington.

Saturday’s clashes were the most recent of several this year in the city as right-wing militants converged, met by counter-protesters, including members of anti-fascist, or “antifa,” groups. City officials have struggled with striking a balance between free speech and keeping events from spiraling out of control.

But on Saturday, some said police seemed to act mostly against those protesting the presence of the extreme-right demonstrators, using stun grenades and what appeared to be rubber bullets against them.

Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, who assumed command less than a year ago as Portland’s first African-American female police chief, said in a statement Sunday she takes all use-of-force cases seriously.

Outlaw directed the professional standards division to begin gathering evidence to determine if the force used was within policy and training guidelines. The Office of Independent Police Review will be provided with the information for review and investigation.

CBS-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-INVESTIGATION

’60 Minutes’ exec named in misconduct article delays return

NEW YORK (AP) — The executive producer of the CBS news show “60 Minutes” is delaying his return from vacation until a probe into sexual misconduct claims wraps up.

Allegations against Jeff Fager and CBS CEO Les Moonves appeared in a New Yorker article last month.

CBS hired two outside law firms to investigate claims of sexual misconduct from several women spanning three decades at the company. While most of the article focused on Moonves, the article also contained allegations of inappropriate behavior by Fager.

Fager has denied any wrongdoing.

CBS is keeping Moonves in place during the investigation and he conducted a call about CBS’ quarterly earnings Thursday without mentioning the investigation. But on Sunday, the network said Fager will not return from his scheduled vacation Monday as planned. CNN first reported the delay.

DEMI LOVATO

Pop star Demi Lovato vows to keep fighting addiction

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In her first public comments since an overdose put her into the hospital, singer Demi Lovato says she remains committed to overcoming addiction.

“I will keep fighting,” Lovato wrote Sunday in a post on Instagram.

She also thanked her fans, family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. She reportedly overdosed on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24.

She said she’s learned that the illness of addiction doesn’t fade and is something she “must continue to overcome,” and needs time to heal and focus on her sobriety and recovery.

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, and drugs and alcohol. She has become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

COMPOUND SEARCH-CHILDREN REMOVED

Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A message from someone inside a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico that people were starving is what led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions.

Taos County Sheriff’s officials say the children, ranging from age 1 to 15, were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia and turned over to state child-welfare workers.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says two men were arrested during the search — one on a Georgia child abduction warrant and the other on suspicion of harboring a fugitive.

Hogrefe says they were the saddest living conditions he’s ever seen.

He says there was little food in the compound, which consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing or electricity.

BABY IN WATER

Police: Baby’s body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan.

A family visiting from Oklahoma spotted the approximately 8-month-old boy in the shallow water near the shoreline at about 4 p.m. Sunday and alerted police. One of the family members went into the water and pulled the diaper-clad baby to shore.

Police say an officer brought the baby onto the pedestrian walkway and administered CPR. The child was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no parent or guardian was at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH-ENVIRONMENT

Top court nominee has long knocked back environmental rules

Environmentalists were not going to be happy with anyone President Donald Trump picked for the Supreme Court. But the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has them especially worried.

During his 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Kavanaugh has frequently come down against Environmental Protection Agency rules, saying the agency went further than Congress had authorized.

He said the nation should address climate change but that it was up to Congress to craft those policies, not the EPA.

His defenders say he was applying the law fairly and the problem was that the EPA tried to create law.

If the Senate confirms him, Kavanaugh will replace the more moderate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who almost always ruled with the majority in environmental cases.

