Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

VENEZUELA-MADURO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Expert says Maduro may use attack for purge

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuela expert says it’s likely President Nicolas Maduro will use a suspected assassination attempt to purge disloyal officials and further clamp down on liberties.

Authorities in Venezuelan said Saturday that drones loaded with explosives targeted Maduro speaking at a military celebration, but exploded before reaching the president.

David Smilde of the Washington Office on Latin America says the amateurish attack didn’t appear to be staged by Maduro’s government for political gain.

However, Smilde says it prompted embarrassing TV images of Maduro cut off mid-sentence with droves of soldiers running away in fear, making the president appear vulnerable.

Despite the optics, Smilde says Maduro will use it to concentrate power, further restricting liberty while purging the government and armed forces.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says Republicans should run on his record

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is arguing that Republicans need to control Congress by casting the midterms as a referendum on himself.

In a raucous rally in a sweltering gymnasium in Ohio Saturday, Trump pitched for Ohio state Sen. Troy Balderson, the GOP candidate running in a special election this coming Tuesday. He defiantly questioned the idea that historically, the party that controls the White House suffers in the midterms, declaring “but I say why?”

Though boisterous and bellicose, Trump steered clear of the trouble he stirred up the night before when he blasted one of Ohio’s favorite sons, LeBron James on Twitter, questioning James’ intelligence.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Reporter injured covering Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A reporter for The Oregonian/OregonLive was injured when he was struck by a projectile during rowdy protests between right-wing activists and self-described anti-fascists in Portland.

Eder Campuzano was bloodied Saturday afternoon but said in a Tweet published on the newspaper’s website that he was “okay” and was going to get evaluated.

Police deployed “flash bangs” and other devices to try to disperse the crowds. Authorities say demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at officers.

The rally was organized by Joey Gibson, leader of right-wing leaning group Patriot Prayer.

It has drawn hundreds of supporters and counter-protesters.

TRUMP-LEBRON-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump doesn’t talk about James during Ohio rally

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump insulted the intelligence of NBA star LeBron James via Twitter but didn’t repeat his criticism of the Ohio native before a home-state crowd.

Trump traveled to a high school north of Columbus for a political rally Saturday night. The visit came on the heels of controversy over Trump’s late Friday tweet.

The president tweeted after an interview James did with CNN anchor Don Lemon that Lemon was “the dumbest man on television” but that he “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” James was being interviewed about a school he recently opened in Ohio for underprivileged children.

Trump’s rally lasted for more than an hour, and while he attacked Democrats and other familiar targets, he never mentioned the home-state hero.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hundreds attend service for fallen firefighter

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of colleagues, family and friends attended a Fresno memorial service for an elite firefighter who died fighting one of the state’s 17 major wildfires still burning.

The Fresno Bee reported Saturday that a 50-vehicle procession carrying the body Brian Hughes drove through the town before the memorial service. Hughes lived in nearby Squaw Valley with his fiancée Paige Miller, who is due to give birth to their first child in February.

The 33-year-old was killed July 29 by a falling tree while battling a wildfire that has prompted the closure and evacuation of nearby Yosemite National Park.

Hughes was National Park Service fire captain and the leader of an elite “hotshot” crew responsible for fighting fires in rugged terrain.

He is one of four firefighters who have died in recent weeks while fighting wildfires.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS

Brazil party to name jailed leader as presidential candidate

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Workers’ Party in Brazil has started its national convention to confirm jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its candidate for October elections.

Da Silva leads polls for the country’s top job by a large margin, but he is likely to be barred from running. It is unclear who would replace him on the party’s ticket if that’s the case.

The Workers’ Party is not expected to name da Silva’s running mate until Monday.

The ex-president was hugely popular in his two terms between 2003 and 2010, but was jailed this year on a corruption conviction.

Right-leaning candidate Geraldo Alckmin of Brazilian Social Democracy and centrist Marina Silva of Rede were also nominated by their parties on Saturday.

MIDTERMS-BOT OR HUMAN?

Election crackdown runs into speed-tweeting human ‘bots’

CHICAGO (AP) — Some political die-hards are getting caught up in an expanded effort by Twitter and other social media companies to crack down on nefarious tactics suspected of interfering in the 2016 election.

Without meaning to, they’ve demonstrated the difficulty such crackdowns face.

A 70-year-old grandmother is among the supporters of President Donald Trump who’ve been flagged as “bots,” or robot-like automated accounts, because they tweet prolifically.

Their accounts have been suspended or frozen for “suspicious” behavior. When they started tweeting support for a conservative lawmaker in Illinois’ GOP governor primary, news stories warned “propaganda bots” were trying to influence the election.

Timothy Carone of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business says it could take years before Twitter, Facebook and other platforms are able to get ahead of the problem.

TV-PATRICK STEWART

Patrick Stewart to reprise ‘Star Trek’ role in new series

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Stewart is boldly going where he’s been before — “Star Trek.”

CBS All Access said Saturday Stewart has been tapped to headline a new “Star Trek” series, reprising his “Star Trek: New Generation” character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The new series is not a “New Generation” reboot but will tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life. No title or air date was revealed.

Stewart headlined his “Star Trek” series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in the movies “Star Trek Generations” (1994), “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996), “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998) and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002).

In a statement, Stewart says he thought his “Star Trek” days “had run its natural course” so he considers it a delightful surprise to be playing Picard again.

METS THERAPY

Amazin’ frets: Free therapy for New York Mets fans

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets fans struggling with their team’s lousy season now have somewhere to cope besides sports talk radio.

An online mental health marketplace is giving free, confidential therapy sessions to Flushing faithful who fill out a form asking for their most difficult moments as fans.

New York-based UMA Health made the offer this week after Tuesday’s 25-4 loss to the Washington Nationals, the worst loss in Mets history.

UMA says the lighthearted promotion is meant to bring attention to the important role of therapy. The company says it wants to eliminate the stigma of going to a therapist.

The Mets, ravaged by injuries and boneheaded play, are the fifth worst team in Major League Baseball. They’re tied for last in the NL East, 16 games behind the division-leading Phillies.

JUDGE SUED-TRANSGENDER NAMES

Judged sued over refusal to OK transgender teens’ new names

CLEVELAND (AP) — The mothers of three transgender teens have sued an Ohio judge who refused to allow one of the teens to legally change his name from Heidi to Elliott.

The federal lawsuit naming Warren County Judge Joseph Kirby was filed Friday. Mothers of the other two teens say they fear Kirby will reject their sons’ name-change petitions.

The lawsuit says Kirby ruled in June that 15-year-old Elliott Whitaker couldn’t legally change his name because he’s a minor. The ruling has been appealed.

A second teen, 15-year-old James Shaul, has a hearing Aug. 14 seeking to change his name from Jenna. A 17-year-old referred to in the lawsuit as John Doe hasn’t yet filed a name-change petition.

Kirby’s bailiff said Friday the judge was out of town and unavailable for comment.

