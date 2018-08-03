Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST The Latest: Growing California fires prompt new evacuations CLEARLAKE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are ordering residents along a Northern California lake to evacuate homes in the path of a growing wildfire amid…

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Growing California fires prompt new evacuations

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are ordering residents along a Northern California lake to evacuate homes in the path of a growing wildfire amid concerns that hot, windy and dry weather conditions will persist throughout the weekend.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Jane LaBoa says a wildfire remains several miles from the communities along the eastern shore of Clear Lake, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

But LaBoa says its trajectory and the weather forecast prompted officials to evacuate the communities Friday out of an abundance of caution.

The wildfire has grown to 175 square miles (280 square kilometers) and is a few miles from connecting with a second blaze that has grown to 64 square miles (105 square kilometers).

The twin fires have destroyed 41 homes.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Vegas shooting survivor says she lacks closure

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A survivor of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says it was gun-wrenching that Las Vegas police didn’t determine a motive for the rampage.

Megan O’Donnell Clements of Wilmington, Delaware, told The Associated Press on Friday that not knowing why Stephen Paddock opened fire on the concert she attended in October is “kind of horrifying” and that she lacks closure.

Police released their final report from a 10-month investigation into the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

It says Paddock became increasingly unstable and distant from loved ones but that there was no troubling behavior that would have led to a call to law enforcement.

WARREN-BLACK VOTERS

Warren at black college: Criminal justice system ‘racist’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren says the U.S. criminal justice system is “racist … front to back.”

The Massachusetts senator and potential 2020 Democratic presidential contender made the remark at historically black Dillard University in New Orleans during a Q&A with Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond.

Warren has a mostly white political base in Massachusetts, but she’s tried since President Donald Trump’s election to reach more black voters nationally.

Richmond and other black leaders praise Warren’s efforts as a consumer advocate and on other economic issues that affect black voters.

SPACE FORCE

Pentagon redoing space defenses, but will Trump demand more?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants a Space Force, a new military service he says is needed to ensure American dominance in space. But the idea is falling flat at the Pentagon, where the president’s defense chief, Jim Mattis, has said it would add burdensome bureaucracy and unwanted costs.

The Pentagon acknowledges a need to revamp its much-criticized approach to defending U.S. economic and security interests in space, and it is moving in that direction.

But it’s unclear whether this will satisfy Trump, who wants to go even further by creating a separate military space service.

The administration intends to announce next week the results of a Pentagon study that is expected to call for creating a U.S. Space Command — and making other organizational changes short of establishing a separate service.

EUROPE-WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hundreds of workers battle Portuguese wildfire

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Some 400 firefighters and five water-dropping aircraft are battling a wildfire in southern Portugal.

The blaze broke out Friday afternoon near the town of Monchique, in rolling hills that extend back from popular beaches in the country’s Algarve region.

The Civil Protection Agency says the fire is running through eucalyptus forests and dense undergrowth in a sparsely inhabited area.

The Algarve region has largely escaped the worst of a heatwave gripping Portugal and Spain, which has brought temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit). The temperature around Monchique was 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 Fahrenheit)

Portugal sees large wildfires every year, although unseasonably cool weather through the end of July has meant fewer blazes in 2017. The government says only about 15 percent of the 10-year average area has been charred so far this year.

IMMIGRATION-SEPARATING FAMILIES

Judge says reuniting families is government’s sole burden

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge says the Trump administration is solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from the parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw of San Diego says that for every parent who is not located there will be a “permanently orphaned child and that is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration.”

His remarks in a conference call Friday came a day after the administration and the American Civil Liberties Union submitted widely divergent plans on how to reunify more than 500 still-separated children, including 410 with parents outside the United States.

The government proposed Thursday that the ACLU, which represents separated parents, use its “considerable resources” to find parents in their home countries, predominantly Guatemala and Honduras.

YELLOWSTONE-BISON HARASSMENT

Man who harassed Yellowstone bison arrested at Glacier park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has been arrested in Glacier National Park.

The National Park Service says 55-year-old Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, caused a disturbance Thursday in Many Glacier Hotel. He appeared in U.S. court Friday and was jailed pending a court hearing next week.

Reinke had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and was released on $500 bond that required him to follow the law and avoid alcohol.

Yellowstone rangers cited him three days later for not wearing a seat belt and noted he appeared intoxicated.

Reinke was later cited for harassing a Yellowstone bison, which another visitor captured on video . Rangers there didn’t know of his bond conditions.

CFL-MANZIEL

Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions in CFL debut

MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel threw an interception — and made a tackle — on his second play in the Canadian Football League. It didn’t get much better after that, with four of his six first-half series ending in interceptions.

Seeing regular-season action for first time since December 2015 with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, Manziel fizzled in a hurry in the Montreal Alouettes’ 50-11 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.

After completing a pass for a 5-yard loss on his first play, Manziel threw an interception on the second — with the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner bringing down linebacker Larry Dean.

On Manziel’s second series, with Montreal down 14-0 to his former Hamilton teammates, he handed off twice before the Tiger-Cats blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

The former Texas A&M star had another pass intercepted on his third series, with the blame going to running back Tyrell Sutton for mishandling and deflecting the ball to defender Jumal Rolle.

Manziel led Montreal to a field goal on his fourth drive, then threw his third interception early in the second quarter — Rolle’s second of the night.

The fourth interception came with 2:22 left in the half at end with the Tiger-Cats up 38-3.

Manziel played three series in the third quarter — all ending in punts — before giving way to back up Vernon Adams in the fourth.

Manziel began the season with Hamilton, but couldn’t get on the field behind starter Jeremiah Masoli and was traded to Montreal two ago weeks ago

The Alouettes are 1-6 and have won just once in 18 games going back a year.

Masoli was 17 of 26 for 300 yards and two touchdowns for the Tiger-Cats (3-4).

TRUMP-MILEAGE STANDARDS

In waiting for answers, automakers stick to Obama-era rules

DETROIT (AP) — For all the drama surrounding the Trump administration’s attempt to undo Obama-era fuel economy requirements, automakers are likely to stick to them until they get some answers.

The administration on Thursday unveiled plans to freeze the requirements at 2020 levels through 2026. That means the fleet of new vehicles would have to average about 30 miles per gallon in real-world driving from 2020 through the next six years. The previous fuel standards under President Barack Obama required about 37 mpg by 2025.

But with so much still in flux, including a legal challenge by California and other states, most automakers are proceeding as if the Obama-era requirements won’t change and are continuing to develop electric, hybrid and other efficient vehicles.

The government will make a final decision by early next year.

OBIT-GENEST

Montreal model known as Zombie Boy dead at 32

MONTREAL (AP) — A talent agency has confirmed the death of a Quebec model known for his head-to-toe tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video “Born This Way.”

Dulcedo Management confirmed on Facebook Thursday the passing of Rick Genest, who was better known as Zombie Boy. Dulcedo said it “was in shock” and called the 32-year-old represented by the agency an “icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world.”

Lady Gaga said on her official Twitter account Thursday night that “the suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating.”

The American singer added: “We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can’t talk about it.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.