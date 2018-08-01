Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST The Latest: White House: Trump’s Russia tweet just opinion WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the special counsel’s Russia probe is not obstruction. Press secretary…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-THE LATEST

The Latest: White House: Trump’s Russia tweet just opinion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the special counsel’s Russia probe is not obstruction.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump’s broadsides are simply the president “fighting back.”

She also offered an explanation of the president’s tweet in which he called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions “should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now.”

Sanders said “It’s not an order. It’s the president’s opinion.”

Trump unleashed several tweets on Wednesday attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible ties to the president’s campaign.

BC-UNITED STATES-KOREA WAR REMAINS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Remains of Korean War dead are back on US soil

HONOLULU (AP) — The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean War are back on U.S. soil following an emotional ceremony in Hawaii.

Vice President Mike Pence presided over the return of the remains.

Members of the U.S. military carried 55 boxes draped with American flags off C-17 aircraft and into a hangar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The U.S. military will take the remains to a laboratory at the base for identification.

The remains are expected to mostly be American, though may also include servicemen from other United Nations member nations who fought alongside the U.S. in support of South Korea during the war.

The boxes are believed to hold the remains of servicemen from the U.S. and other United Nations member countries who fought to support South Korea during the war.

North Korea handed over the remains last week.

FACEBOOK-ELECTION INTERFERENCE-ARMS RACE

Social media plays whack-a-mole with Russia interference

Facebook is spending heavily to avoid a repeat of the Russian interference that played out on its service in 2016.

The social network is bringing on thousands of human moderators and advanced artificial intelligence systems to weed out fake accounts and foreign propaganda campaigns.

But it may never get the upper hand. Experts say its adversaries are adept at camouflaging themselves and aren’t always detectable by AI. They constantly test Facebook’s countermeasures and then exploit whatever holes they find.

Thirty-two fake accounts and pages recently disclosed by Facebook revealed that operatives likely tied to Russia are using the same techniques to sow racial, social and political division ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Google, Twitter and Reddit have said they are working to prevent misuse of their services too.

SANCTUARY CITIES

US appeals court: Trump ‘sanctuary cities’ order is illegal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that a lower court went too far when it blocked the order nationwide.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick said in November that Trump’s order threatened all federal funding and that the president didn’t have the authority to attach new conditions to spending approved by Congress.

The ruling came in lawsuits filed by two California counties — San Francisco and Santa Clara.

The Trump administration said the order applies to a relatively small pot of money that already requires compliance with immigration law.

An email to a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department wasn’t immediately returned.

MEXICO-AIRLINER ACCIDENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Illinois priest among survivors of Mexico crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An Illinois priest is among those who survived the crash of an Aeromexico jetliner.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago says the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries in the Tuesday afternoon crash, but is alert and resting. He is director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The jetliner took off from the airport in Durango, Mexico, and smashed down into a nearby field. All 103 people aboard were able to escape before fire engulfed the aircraft.

ARMY-FILLING THE RANKS

Only on AP: Army using drug waivers, bonuses to fill ranks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army is issuing more waivers for past drug use or bad conduct by recruits, and pouring an extra $200 million into bonuses this year to attract and retain soldiers.

Data obtained by The Associated Press shows that nearly one-third of all the waivers granted by the Army in the first six months of this fiscal year were for conduct and drug problems, mainly involving marijuana use. That number is significantly higher than the other three military services, and represents a steady increase over the past three years.

The Army also has increased bonuses by more than 30 percent this year, with enlistment money going to recruits for high-tech jobs.

Army leaders say there has been no move to reduce enlistment standards in order to meet recruitment goals.

OHIO ST-RECEIVERS COACH

Ohio State’s Meyer put on leave, investigation opened

Ohio State has placed coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave while it investigates claims that his wife knew about allegations of abuse against an assistant coach years before he was fired last week.

Courtney Smith gave an interview to Stadium and provided text messages to former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy between her and Shelley Meyer in 2015 and with the wives of other Buckeyes coaches. Courtney Smith also provided threatening texts she claims came from her ex-husband, former assistant Zach Smith.

Zach Smith was fired last week after an Ohio court granted a domestic violence protective order to Courtney Smith.

Hours after Courtney Smith’s interview was posted online Wednesday, Ohio State said it was conducting an investigation into the allegations and Meyer was being placed on leave. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as acting head coach for the Buckeyes, expected to be one of the top teams in the nation again this season.

Meyer said he and athletic director Gene Smith agree that being on leave during the inquiry was best for the investigation and the team.

EARNS-TESLA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Tesla posts $717.5M 2Q loss, burns $739.5M cash

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Tesla burned through $739.5 million in cash last quarter as it geared up a factory to crank out more electric cars, leading to a $717.5 million net loss.

The company says it lost $4.22 per share as revenue grew 43 percent to just over $4 billion from April through June.

Adjusted for stock-based compensation, the company lost $3.06 per share. That was worse than Wall Street estimates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a $2.88 loss per share.

The net loss more than doubled from the same quarter a year ago.

Tesla spent millions as it reached a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of June. Cash from Model 3 sales is key to holding off more borrowing. CEO Elon Musk has promised a net profit in the third and fourth quarters.

ART BELL-AUTOPSY

Sheriff: Radio host Art Bell died of prescription overdose

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada say Art Bell, a syndicated radio host best known for nightly shows in the 1990s about paranormal themes and conspiracy theories, died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (WER’-lee) posted a brief Facebook announcement on Wednesday saying an autopsy determined the 72-year-old Bell died of “multiple drug intoxication from his own lawfully prescribed prescriptions.”

Coroner John Fudenberg in Las Vegas says Bell had the painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone, the sedative diazepam (di-AHZ’-uh-pam) and the muscle-relaxant carisoprodol (kahr-esah-PRO’-dahl) in his system.

Fudenberg says there was no indication of foul play.

The coroner says high blood pressure and the lung disease chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder were “significant conditions” in Bell’s death.

Bell was found April 13 in a bedroom at home in Pahrump.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Fire danger expected to last in West, Northwest

UPPER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters say the threat of major fires will remain high across much of California and the northwestern corner of the U.S. throughout August and September.

The National Interagency Fire Center’s monthly outlook released Wednesday says lightning, drought and an abundance of dry trees and vegetation combined to produce above-normal chances for major wildfires in the region.

In October, conditions are expected to return to normal in much of the Northwest, but the danger will remain high in most of California and in central Montana.

Forecasters say much of central and eastern Texas also faces high fire danger in August.

