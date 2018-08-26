Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MCCAIN-THE LATEST The Latest: Services and other events set for McCain WASHINGTON (AP) — Plans are coming together for services and other events to honor the late Sen. John McCain over the next week. Those…

MCCAIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Services and other events set for McCain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plans are coming together for services and other events to honor the late Sen. John McCain over the next week.

Those involved in planning McCain’s farewell say the Arizona Republican will lie in state in the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church.

In Washington, McCain will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Friday. A funeral will take place Saturday at Washington National Cathedral.

A private memorial service is planned next Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland. Burial will be in the academy cemetery.

MALL SHOOTING-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: FBI enters home of Baltimore man after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Heavily armed agents have entered a Baltimore townhouse, the home of the father of the suspect in a deadly shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said investigators believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore was the shooter in an attack Sunday afternoon that left three people dead, including the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Eleven others were reported injured.

An FBI spokesman, Dave Fitz, confirmed agents had gone to the upscale townhouse home. But he did not immediately release any other specifics, citing an ongoing investigation.

The agents could be seen inside the home Sunday evening near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. They wore bulletproof vests and carried long guns. Reporters who gathered outside did not see any authorities carrying any bags of evidence outside.

VATICAN-SEX ABUSE

Vatican ex-ambassador pens j’accuse in McCarrick affair

DUBLIN (AP) — The Vatican’s retired ambassador to the United States has penned an 11-page letter accusing senior Vatican officials of knowing as early as 2000 that the disgraced former archbishop of Washington, ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, regularly invited seminarians into his bed, but promoted him to cardinal nevertheless.

The National Catholic Register and another conservative site, LifeSiteNews, published the letter by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano on Sunday.

In it, Vigano accused the former Vatican secretaries of state under the previous two popes of having ignored detailed denunciations against McCarrick for years. He said Pope Benedict XVI eventually sanctioned McCarrick in 2009 or 2010 but that Pope Francis rehabilitated him.

Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation as cardinal last month, after a U.S. church investigation determined an accusation he had sexually abused a minor was credible.

IRELAND-POPE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pope: parents of gay kids shouldn’t condemn them

KNOCK, Ireland (AP) — Pope Francis says parents of gay children shouldn’t condemn them, ignore their orientation or throw them out of the house. Rather, he says they should pray, talk and try to understand.

Speaking to reporters after closing out a Catholic family rally in Ireland, Francis said: “There have always been gay people and people with homosexual tendencies.”

Francis was asked what he would tell a father of a child who just came out as gay. Francis said he would first suggest prayer.

“Don’t condemn. Dialogue. Understand, give the child space so he or she can express themselves.”

Francis said it might be necessary seek psychiatric help if a child begins to exhibit “worrisome” traits, but that it’s something else if an adult comes out as gay.

He urged parents not to respond with silence. “Ignoring child with this tendency shows a lack of motherhood and fatherhood.”

He said: “This child has the right to a family. And the family not throwing him out.”

MCCAIN SENATE SEAT

Replacing McCain in the Senate is political balancing act

PHOENIX (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s death in office has handed Arizona’s governor an empty Senate seat to give out — and a difficult political puzzle to solve before he does.

Arizona law requires only that Gov. Doug Ducey name a replacement who, like McCain, is a member of the Republican Party and who will fill the seat until the next general election in 2020. But in a state with a deeply divided Republican Party, where McCain was a towering but divisive figure, the choice is far more complicated.

Ducey is balancing the demands of the many conservative Arizona Republicans who have soured on McCain. They are wary of Ducey appointing a moderate. But naming someone with dramatically different views from McCain could be viewed as disrespectful to McCain’s legacy.

DEADLY FIRE-CHICAGO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Woman saved ‘saved a lot of lives’ from fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a woman returning from work who called 911 about a deadly apartment fire in Chicago saved lives by knocking on doors to alert others to get out.

Eight people, including six children, were killed when the fire broke out in the three-story building before dawn Sunday. Two other people were hospitalized in very critical condition.

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago told reporters the woman who was returning from work saw smoke and called 911 around 4 a.m. Before firefighters arrived, she began knocking on doors to alert people about the fire and give them a chance to escape.

Santiago says the woman “saved a lot of lives.”

Fire department officials say those killed were all from the same residence. At least one firefighter was injured and was hospitalized in good condition.

__

TROPICAL STORM LANE-HAWAII

Storm drifts away from Hawaii after ‘almost biblical’ rains

HONOLULU (AP) — A once-powerful hurricane is drifting away from Hawaii, leaving the Big Island with heavily saturated ground and many residents on other islands relieved the storm didn’t wreak more havoc.

Firefighters on the Big Island rescued 39 people from floodwaters Friday through early Saturday after Tropical Storm Lane, formerly Hurricane Lane, soaked the eastern part of the island.

The storm hit the Big Island with nearly 4 feet of rain over three days. That means Lane dropped the fourth-highest amount of rain for a hurricane in the United States since 1950. Hurricane Harvey topped the list after hitting Texas a year ago.

In Honolulu, where the storm deposited only a few inches of rain, shopkeepers removed plywood from their windows and reopened for business.

DIET DRUG

Weight-loss drug Belviq seems safe for heart, study finds

For the first time, a study finds that a drug can help people lose weight and keep it off for several years without raising their risk for heart problems.

Doctors say the results may encourage wider use of the drug, Belviq, (BELL’-vik), to help fight obesity.

Belviq has been sold in the United States since 2013 and is the first of several new weight-loss medicines to pass a heart safety study required by federal regulators to stay on the market.

A study in 12,000 people found that after three years, heart problems were no more common among Belviq users than among those taking dummy pills.

Results were discussed Sunday at a European Society of Cardiology meeting in Munich and published by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.