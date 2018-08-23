Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-LAWYER-TABLOID-THE LATEST The Latest: AP: Tabloid kept negative Trump stories in safe WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has learned the National Enquirer kept a safe for documents on hush money payments and other damaging…

TRUMP-LAWYER-TABLOID-THE LATEST

The Latest: AP: Tabloid kept negative Trump stories in safe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has learned the National Enquirer kept a safe for documents on hush money payments and other damaging stories it killed amid its cozy relationship with Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

The detail came from people familiar with the arrangement as media outlets reported Thursday federal prosecutors had granted immunity to Enquirer chief David Pecker, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect his longtime friend Trump.

Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations alleging he, Trump and the tabloid were involved in buying the silence of a porn actress and a Playboy model who alleged affairs with Trump.

Trump’s account of his knowledge of the payments has shifted.

Enquirer parent company American Media hasn’t commented. It previously rebuffed any suggestion it had leverage over Trump because of its practices.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sessions pushes back against Trump jabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is declaring that the Justice Department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations” as he pushes back against President Donald Trump’s latest jabs.

Sessions’ response came after Trump, appearing increasingly vulnerable to long-running investigations, accused the attorney general of failing to take control of his department.

Trump’s anger with Sessions boiled over in an interview with Fox News in which the president also expressed frustration with the plea agreement his onetime legal “fixer” Michael Cohen cut with prosecutors, including implicating Trump in a crime that Cohen admitted.

Trump said it might be better if “flipping” — cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for more favorable treatment— were illegal because people cooperating with the government “just make up lies.”

__

HURRICANE LANE HAWAII-THE LATEST

Latest: 5 people rescued from flooded house in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Emergency workers rescued five people from a flooded house on Hawaii’s Big Island as Hurricane Lane dumped heavy rains on the island.

Hawaii County Managing Director Wil Okabe says water gushed into the Hilo home Thursday after a nearby gulch overflowed.

He says they were not injured and were taken to a shelter.

Okabe says the county used a helicopter to rescue two campers who were trapped overnight in Waipio Valley.

The campers were not injured.

__

AP-AS-AUSTRALIA-POLITICS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Australian ruling party names Morrison next PM

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s ruling party has chosen Treasurer Scott Morrison to become the next prime minister.

Morrison will replace Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull, who is expected to resign.

Friday’s ballot among Liberal Party lawmakers means Australia’s sixth change of prime minister in 11 years, prolonging an era of extraordinary political instability.

Noon

Members of Australia’s conservative Liberal Party are meeting at Parliament House to choose a new prime minister.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the names of his party’s lawmakers who wanted him to go before allowing the meeting. It started around midday Friday after the 43 signatures were verified.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia’s second female prime minister. Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister.

JOHN LENNON’S KILLER-PAROLE DENIED

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 10th time

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — John Lennon’s killer has been denied parole for a 10th time.

Mark David Chapman appeared before New York’s parole board Wednesday. A denial decision obtained by The Associated Press says Chapman was told his release “would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society.”

The 63-year-old Chapman is serving 20-years-to-life in the Wende (WEHN’-dee) Correctional Facility in western New York. He shot and killed the former Beatle outside Lennon’s Manhattan apartment Dec. 8, 1980.

In its decision, the state Board of Parole said releasing Chapman would not only “tend to mitigate the seriousness of your crime,” but also would endanger public safety because someone might try to harm him out of anger or revenge or to gain notoriety.

Chapman will be up for parole again in August 2020.

TRUMP-LAWYER-FINANCES

Pawn to pauper: Broke Trump foe Cohen crowdfunds legal bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Mired in financial woes, Michael Cohen is sticking his hand out and asking the public for help paying for his legal defense.

One anonymous donor already has ponied up $50,000. By Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $145,000 from about 2,600 donations.

Through his lawyer, Donald Trump’s former “fixer” says collecting contributions is the only way to ensure the truth comes out about the president after Cohen’s guilty plea Tuesday.

It’s also the latest sign that Cohen is broke.

Trump’s former personal lawyer owes at least $1.4 million to the IRS, has racked up millions of dollars in debt and is now being forced to give up some taxi medallions, which have shrunk in value as Uber and Lyft shake up the industry.

MISSING STUDENT-IOWA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Iowa student killed by ‘sharp force injuries’

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results show that Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was killed by “multiple sharp force injuries.”

The state medical examiner has determined that Tibbetts’ death was a homicide. No details were released about what caused the sharp force injuries. The agency says further examination may result in additional findings.

The Division of Criminal Investigation released the information Thursday, saying the autopsy also officially confirms that the body found in rural Iowa this week was that of the 20-year-old Tibbetts.

A man has been charged in Tibbetts’ slaying. Investigators say Cristhian Bahena Rivera led police to the body on Tuesday in a cornfield outside of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators allege that Rivera abducted Tibbetts while she was out for an evening run on July 18. Investigators say he killed the young woman and later disposed of the body in a rural location.

DON’T CALL IT VEGAN

There’s no meat, eggs or dairy _ but don’t call them “vegan”

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not vegan, it’s “plant-based.” So will carnivores bite?

As companies try to cater to Americans’ interest in lighter eating, the term “plant-based” is replacing “vegan” and “vegetarian” on some foods. The worry is that the v-words might have unappetizing or polarizing associations.

Impossible Foods, which makes a meatless patty that’s supposed to taste like meat, even warns restaurants not to use those words when describing its burger on menus.

The trendier sounding “plant-based” may appeal to a broader market, since “vegan” or “vegetarian” could alienate those who don’t adhere strictly to those diets. “Plant-based” may also distance products from a perception of vegan and vegetarian food as bland.

But some may see it as just a new term for an old concept.

GUNS IN SCHOOLS

Anger over Ed Dept mulling federal money for guns in schools

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers and educators are decrying the Education Department’s review of whether states can use federal money to purchase guns for schools.

Press Secretary Liz Hill said Thursday that the agency “is constantly considering and evaluating policy issues, particularly issues related to school safety.”

The New York Times reported late Wednesday that the department is looking into whether federal academic enrichment grants can be used to fund firearms procurement.

Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate committee overseeing education, decried that idea as “absurd and appalling.”

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, accused Education Secretary Betsy DeVos of lobbying for the National Rifle Association.

Weingarten added, “She wants to turn the U.S. government into an arms dealer for schools.”

OHIO STATE-MEYER

Ohio State probe shows Meyer allowed bad behavior for years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Urban Meyer may have weathered scandal at Ohio State, but not without a lasting stain as an exhaustive report detailed behavior that could have easily taken down a coach of lesser stature.

The investigation released soon after Meyer answered questions from reporters about his suspension Wednesday night showed that he tolerated bad behavior for years from assistant coach Zach Smith. The findings represent a new turn in the Meyer saga, showing how he failed when handling several issues squarely within his control while dealing with the grandson of legendary Ohio State coach Earle Bruce.

Ohio State issued Meyer a relatively light, three game suspension — granting enough leeway to still let him prep the Buckeyes for two games they’re unlikely to lose. He will also lose six weeks of salary in a year he’s slate to earn $7.6 million under a deal that runs through 2022.

Meyer kept Smith on staff despite Smith being accused of domestic violence, getting treatment for drug addiction, visiting a strip club on a recruiting trip and poor job performance.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.