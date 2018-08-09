202
Uber driver dies after fight with passenger

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 12:19 pm 08/09/2018 12:19pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky Uber driver who got into a fight with a passenger has died.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a person down in front of a hotel on Saturday and arrived to find an Uber driver who had been beaten up. News outlets reported the man was taken to a hospital and died days later.

Mitchell said the passenger and the Uber driver got into a shouting match before the fight turned physical.

No charges have been filed. Police are conducting a death investigation and an autopsy is pending.

Uber spokeswoman Kayla Whaling said the company will support the police investigation in every way possible.

National News
