TSA officer accepts child’s dance challenge

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 12:06 pm 08/14/2018 12:06pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Transportation Security Administration officer showed he has some moves as he processed a family of five through security at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

Officer Joshua McCall admired how one of the three children danced and the boy challenged McCall to a dance-off.

In a video that TSA posted on Instagram, the officer is shown keeping up with the boy.

New Jersey TSA federal security director Tom Carter says the agency’s officers will be happy to accept any dance challenges after ensuring all passengers are secure. Carter says McCall not only helped keep the family safe, but he also made their checkpoint experience pleasurable and memorable.

