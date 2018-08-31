202
Home » National News » Trump volunteer who blocked…

Trump volunteer who blocked news photographer taken off road

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 12:40 pm 08/31/2018 12:40pm
Share
ADDS THAT MAN BLOCKING CAMERA IS A VOLUNTEER - A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump blocks a camera as a photojournalist attempts to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally at the Ford Center, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Evansville, Ind. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The White House Correspondents’ Association says a volunteer member of President Donald Trump’s advance team who blocked a photojournalist’s camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana has been taken off the road.

Olivier Knox, the association’s president, says Trump’s campaign told him the actions were those of an “inexperienced volunteer, who understands that he acted in error.” Knox says the campaign “promises that this will not happen again.”

A photo by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci on Thursday in Evansville shows the volunteer stretching out his hand over the lens of a news photographer’s camera after a protester disrupted Trump’s rally.

Trump was campaigning for Republican Mike Braun, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in a closely watched matchup.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News indiana National News rally Trump White House
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500