202
Home » National News » Trump suggests US close…

Trump suggests US close to ‘big’ trade agreement with Mexico

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 1:05 pm 08/25/2018 01:05pm
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2018 file photo, Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to reporters after meeting with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the National Palace in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 25, for treating Mexicans with more respect, or at least not saying anything insulting lately. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a “big Trade Agreement” with Mexico and he’s citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump says on Twitter that the U.S.-Mexico relationship “is getting closer by the hour” and he says a trade deal “could be happening soon!”

He’s spoken of better relations with America’s neighbor following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (ahn-DRAYS’ mahn-WEHL’ LOH’-pez OH’-brah-dohr).

The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump’s relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500