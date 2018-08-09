Trump, state officials discuss efforts to help ex-inmates

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump discussed prison reform with governors and state attorneys general at his New Jersey golf club Thursday. The White House said the officials represented states that have implemented changes…

The White House said the officials represented states that have implemented changes similar to those backed by Trump.

The mostly Republican group included Govs. Matt Bevin of Kentucky, Nathan Deal of Georgia, Phil Bryant of Mississippi, Doug Burgum of North Dakota and John Bel Edwards, a Louisiana Democrat. Also attending were Republican attorneys general Pam Bondi of Florida and Ken Paxton of Texas.

The administration has been pressing Congress to send Trump legislation that would provide the Bureau of Prisons with $50 million over the next five years for drug treatment, education and job skills programs.

Trump said the administration feels “very, very strongly” about helping former inmates find jobs.

