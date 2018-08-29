202
Home » National News » Trump says US did…

Trump says US did ‘fantastic job in Puerto Rico’ after Maria

By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 3:49 pm 08/29/2018 03:49pm
Share
President Donald Trump speaks during a discussion for drug-free communities support programs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he thinks the federal government did a “fantastic job in Puerto Rico” despite the deaths of nearly 3,000 people after Hurricane Maria.

Trump tells reporters at the White House Wednesday that, “We’ve put a lot of money and a lot of effort into Puerto Rico.”

He says he thinks “most of the people of Puerto Rico really appreciate what we’ve done.”

The U.S. territory’s governor this week raised the official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 — almost twice the government’s previous estimate.

Trump is pointing to the island’s pre-existing financial and infrastructure challenges, but is falsely claiming its electric plant “was dead” and “shut” before Maria hit.

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority is more than $9 billion in debt, but was operating.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News hurricane maria National News Puerto Rico Trump White House
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500