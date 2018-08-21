202
Home » National News » Trump endorses billionaire Friess…

Trump endorses billionaire Friess for Wyoming governor

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 11:31 am 08/21/2018 11:31am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is backing billionaire conservative Foster Friess in his bid to be the next governor of Wyoming.

Trump tweets his endorsement of Friess, who is on the ballot in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Trump tweets that Friess “will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment.”

Friess has a large network of political allies from his years donating to conservative candidates and initiatives, including to Trump’s 2016 campaign. He is also a major contributor to Christian causes.

Trumps adds Friess: “Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!”

He faces State Treasurer Mark Gordon, attorney Harriet Hageman and businessman Sam Galeotos in Tuesday’s primary. The winner is expected to face state Rep. Mary Throne in the general election.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500