Toddlers survive alone for days after wreck kills mother

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say two toddlers survived alone for about two days after they were passengers in a single-car wreck that killed their mother in south Arkansas.

The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office says a 3-year-old boy was found Monday morning wandering along a road in Camden, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. Authorities posted the boy’s photo online and learned his mother hadn’t been seen for days.

Police returned to the area where the boy was found and discovered a car wrecked in a deep ravine not visible from the road. At the scene, authorities found the body of the boy’s mother, who had been thrown from the vehicle, and his 1-year-old brother awake and alert in his car seat.

Investigators believe the wreck happened two days earlier. The younger child is being treated for dehydration.

This story has been corrected to show that the mother was ejected from the car.

