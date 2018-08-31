The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store 08/31/2018 02:16pm By The Associated Press Share

iTunes charts for week ending August 30, 2018 Top songs 1. I Like It,Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin 2. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B), Maroon 5 3. In My Feelings, Drake 4. Natural,…