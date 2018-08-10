202
Home » National News » The top 10 songs…

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 3:08 pm 08/10/2018 03:08pm
Share

iTunes charts for week ending August 9, 2018

Top Songs

1. In My Feelings, Drake

2. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B),Maroon 5

3. I Like It, Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin

4. Better Now,Post Malone

5. SICKO MODE, Travis Scott

6. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer

7. Natural, Imagine Dragons

8. Simple, Florida Georgia Line

9. FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz), 6ix9ine

10. Mercy, Brett Young

Top Albums

1. ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

2. Swimming, Mac Miller

3. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Cast Of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

4. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

5. STAY DANGEROUS, YG

6. Songs for the Saints,Kenny Chesney

7. I Used to Know Her: The Prelude – EP, H.E.R.

8. Mamma Mia! (The Movie Soundtrack), Various Artists

9. Scorpion, Drake

10. Among the Ghosts, Lucero

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500