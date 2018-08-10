The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes charts for week ending August 9, 2018 Top Songs 1. In My Feelings, Drake 2. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B),Maroon 5 3. I Like It, Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin 4. Better…

iTunes charts for week ending August 9, 2018

Top Songs

1. In My Feelings, Drake

2. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B),Maroon 5

3. I Like It, Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin

4. Better Now,Post Malone

5. SICKO MODE, Travis Scott

6. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer

7. Natural, Imagine Dragons

8. Simple, Florida Georgia Line

9. FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz), 6ix9ine

10. Mercy, Brett Young

Top Albums

1. ASTROWORLD, Travis Scott

2. Swimming, Mac Miller

3. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Cast Of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

4. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

5. STAY DANGEROUS, YG

6. Songs for the Saints,Kenny Chesney

7. I Used to Know Her: The Prelude – EP, H.E.R.

8. Mamma Mia! (The Movie Soundtrack), Various Artists

9. Scorpion, Drake

10. Among the Ghosts, Lucero

