The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 3:54 pm 08/28/2018 03:54pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 26, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Deadpool 2

2. Ocean’s 8

3. Avengers: Infinity War

4. Den of Thieves

5. Life of the Party (2018)

6. Tag (2018)

7. Ready Player One

8. Hereditary

9. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

10. Adrift

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hereditary

2. First Reformed

3. The Death of Stalin

4. Summer of 84

5. Show Dogs

6. Arizona

7. Journey’s End

8. Beirut

9. The Grand Budapest Hotel

10. Mountain

Entertainment News Movie News National News
