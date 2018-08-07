The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 5: Fiction 1. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn, narrated by Ann Marie Lee (Random…

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 5:

Fiction

1. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn, narrated by Ann Marie Lee (Random House Audio)

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

4. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams, narrated by Stephen Fry (Random House Audio)

5. The Outsider by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. We Are Legion (We Are Bob): Bobiverse, Book 1 by Dennis E. Taylor, narrated by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

7. The President is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, narrated by Dennis Quaid and a full cast (Hachette Audio)

8. The Name of the Wind: Kingkiller Chronicles, Day 1 by Patrick Rothfuss, narrated by Nick Podehl (Brilliance Audio)

9. Gentleman Nine by Penelope Ward, narrated by Sebastian York and Andi Arndt (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

10. Then She Was Gone: A Novel by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Helen Duff (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

Nonfiction

1. The Coming Storm by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

3. A River in Darkness: One Man’s Escape from North Korea by Masaji Ishikawa, narrated by Brian Nishii (Brilliance Audio)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

7. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

9. Calypso by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

10. You are a Badass by Jen Sincero, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

