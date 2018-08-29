The Latest: Prosecutors say soldier mulled Hawaii shootings

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii-based soldier pleading guilty to charges he attempted to support the Islamic State group (all times local): 2:15 p.m. Prosecutors say a Hawaii-based solider who swore an oath of…

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii-based soldier pleading guilty to charges he attempted to support the Islamic State group (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Prosecutors say a Hawaii-based solider who swore an oath of loyalty to the Islamic State group wanted to take his rifle and go shooting in downtown Honolulu and Waikiki.

Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

He agreed after prosecutors described in court how he met with undercover agents he believed were Islamic State group members. Prosecutors say he swore loyalty to the group during a meeting last year.

He then said he wanted to starting shooting in downtown Honolulu and the tourist mecca. That’s when FBI agents arrested him.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers says Kang swore to defend the United States as a member of the military, but betrayed his country by swearing allegiance to the terrorist group.

10:15 a.m.

A Hawaii-based soldier says he’s guilty of trying to support the Islamic State group.

Speaking in a clear voice, Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang pleaded guilty Wednesday. He says he’s guilty on four counts of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Kang says he provided classified military documents, a drone and other help.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson says Kang met with undercover agents he believed were part of the group.

Sorenson says when Kang met with agents he pledged allegiance to the group in Arabic and English and kissed an Islamic State flag.

Kang is trained as an air traffic controller. Sorenson says the help Kang tried to provide includes air traffic radio frequencies. Sorenson says Kang taught them how to use the drone to track U.S. troops.

Kang is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10 and is expected to receive a 25-year sentence.

9:40 a.m.

A Hawaii-based solider is pleading guilty Wednesday to charges of attempting to support the Islamic State group.

Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang is in court admitting that he attempted to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

An indictment accuses him of meeting with undercover agents he believed were part of the group.

When he met with the undercover agents, court documents say, he pledged allegiance to the group and kissed an Islamic State flag.

He is charged with providing classified military information, a drone, military equipment and combat fighting training.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are agreeing to a 25-year sentence.

U.S. Attorney for Hawaii Kenji Price is watching the hearing from the back of the courtroom gallery.

12 a.m.

A Hawaii-based soldier plans to plead guilty to charges of attempting to support the Islamic State group.

Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang is scheduled to change his plea Wednesday. Defense attorney Birney Bervar says Kang plans to plead guilty as charged in an indictment.

The indictment says Kang tried to provide material support to the Islamic State group. He is accused of meeting with undercover agents he believed were part of the group.

When he met with the undercover agents, court documents say he pledged allegiance to the group and kissed an Islamic State flag.

He is accused of providing classified military information, a drone, military equipment and combat fighting training.

Bervar says Kang is agreeing to a 25-year sentence for charges that could have put him in prison for life.

