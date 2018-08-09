The Latest: Nevada Supreme Court taking up execution case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on court arguments about the drugs that would be used for Nevada to execute its first death-row inmate in 12 years (all times local): 10:10 a.m. The Nevada Supreme…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on court arguments about the drugs that would be used for Nevada to execute its first death-row inmate in 12 years (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

The Nevada Supreme Court has stepped in to decide whether drug companies can try to stop the state from using their medications in a twice-postponed lethal injection of a condemned inmate who wants to die.

A state court judge in Las Vegas cancelled hearings Thursday following an order late Wednesday from six of the high court’s seven justices.

Supreme Court intervention had been sought by the state attorney general’s office regarding the execution of Scott Raymond Dozier.

The judge had planned to hear drugmaker Sandoz’s request to join a bid by Alvogen and Hikma Pharmaceuticals to prevent Nevada from using their products in a three-drug combination never before tried in any state.

12:55 a.m.

A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has been postponed twice says the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he wants his sentence carried out.

Scott Raymond Dozier told The Associated Press that the state should, in his words, “just get it done, just do it effectively and stop fighting about it.”

Dozier’s comments in a brief prison telephone call on Wednesday came a day before a third drug company is due to ask a state court judge in Las Vegas to let it join with two other firms suing to block the use of their products in executions.

The companies say they publicly declared they didn’t want their products used in executions and allege that Nevada improperly obtained their drugs.

