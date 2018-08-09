The Latest: Life with parole for son in fatal stabbings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a teenager who was convicted in the stabbing deaths of his parents and three siblings (all times local): 10 a.m. A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a teenager who was convicted in the stabbing deaths of his parents and three siblings (all times local):

10 a.m.

A 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of stabbing his parents and three of his siblings to death has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Michael Bever was 16 in 2015 when prosecutors say he and his older brother, Robert Bever, killed their mother, father, two younger brothers and a 5-year-old sister at their suburban Tulsa home.

Michael Bever was convicted in May on five counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced Thursday to five life terms, to run consecutively.

The jury recommended life with parole, while prosecutors urged a no-parole sentence because of the especially horrific nature of the killings.

Michael Bever’s attorneys argued he was led astray by his older brother, who pleaded guilty and is serving life in prison without parole.

7:16 a.m.

Sentencing is scheduled for a 19-year-old Oklahoma man convicted of fatally stabbing his parents and three of his siblings.

Michael Bever is to be sentenced Thursday in Tulsa County District Court.

Bever was convicted in May of five counts of first-degree murder for his role in the 2015 stabbings. Jurors recommended a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, but the judge could sentence him to life without parole.

Bever was 16 when prosecutors say he and his older brother, Robert Bever, killed their relatives at their suburban Tulsa home. Two sisters survived the attack.

Robert Bever pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to life without parole.

If sentenced to life with parole, Michael Bever will be eligible for release after 38 years.

