The Latest: Doc: Symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on suspected drug exposure at prisons (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A doctor says symptoms exhibited by patients treated for drug exposure at an Ohio prison are consistent with exposure to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Dr. Kirk Tucker of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH’-ee) says an inmate was unconscious and not breathing on his own when admitted to the hospital Wednesday but was expected to be fine.

Tucker says most other patients experienced nausea, sweating, numbness and drowsiness. He says the sickest individuals were those who responded to the inmate’s bedside.

The state patrol says nearly 30 people, among them prison guards, nurses and the inmate, were treated after the exposure, which is under investigation.

4:50 p.m.

Pennsylvania is now reporting that its state prison lockdown was precipitated by 29 employees at 10 prisons requiring treatment in recent weeks from exposure to a yet-unidentified substance described in some cases as a liquid synthetic drug.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced the step Wednesday, the same day that about a half-dozen staff at Somerset and Albion state prisons reported feeling ill. Symptoms include dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea and skin tingling.

In Ohio, officials say more than 20 prison guards, four nurses and an inmate at Ross Correctional Institution were treated Wednesday with an anti-overdose drug and then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents were among those helping the Ohio Highway Patrol investigate the exposure. Pennsylvania officials say they don’t know whether the incidents in the two states were related.

3:10 p.m.

Officials say staff members at prisons in Ohio and Pennsylvania have been treated for exposure or suspected exposure to drugs.

An Ohio Highway Patrol spokesman says more than 20 prison guards, four nurses and an inmate at Ross Correctional Institution were treated Wednesday with an anti-overdose drug and then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The spokesman says the incident began when one inmate reported signs of a possible overdose about 9 a.m. The patrol hasn’t identified the drug or details of the widespread exposure.

Also Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s state prisons were on lockdown after staff members at a fourth prison required treatment in recent weeks from exposure to a yet-unidentified substance described as a liquid synthetic drug.

It wasn’t clear whether the incidents in the two states were related.

11:45 a.m.

Officials say more than 20 people at an Ohio prison have been treated for possible drug exposure.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers says 23 staff members at Ross Correctional Institution and one inmate began showing signs of a drug overdose Wednesday about 9 a.m.

Sellers says the inmate and staff members, including several guards and nurses, have been administered naloxone. The drug is used to combat overdoses caused by opioids such as heroin or fentanyl. The prison is about 44 miles (71 kilometers) south of Columbus.

Sellers says inmates in the unit where the exposure occurred were evacuated and a hazmat team will clear it. He said it’s too early to tell what the substance was.

Messages were left for the prisons system and the union representing correctional officers.

