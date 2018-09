The Latest: Bond kept at $100K in ‘stand your ground’ case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a Florida man charged with manslaughter in a fatal shooting at a convenience store, after police initially declined to arrest him citing the state’s “stand your ground”…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a Florida man charged with manslaughter in a fatal shooting at a convenience store, after police initially declined to arrest him citing the state’s “stand your ground” law (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A Florida judge has kept bond at $100,000 for a man charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man who assaulted him during a parking lot dispute.

Judge Joseph Bulone in the Pinellas County court on Monday said that if Michael Drejka posts bail, he must surrender all of his guns to the sheriff, wear an ankle monitor and not leave the county.

The 48-year-old Drejka was charged with manslaughter in the July 19 shooting of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton during a parking lot confrontation. That videotaped shooting revived debate over Florida’s “stand-your-ground” law.

1:35 a.m.

Markeis McGlockton’s father says he knows the manslaughter case against the man accused of killing his unarmed son outside a Florida convenience store will take months, possibly years.

He’s talked to others who have been in a similar position — notably, the family of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin. Attorneys have briefed him on legal strategy.

But on Monday, there was a brief feeling of justice for McGlockton when prosecutors announced they were charging a 48-year-old white man, Michael Drejka, in the July 19 shooting of Markeis, a 28-year-old black man, during a parking lot confrontation. That videotaped shooting revived debate over Florida’s “stand-your-ground” law.

“I know this is going to be a long road,” said Michael McGlockton. “We are up for the task.”

Drejka was arrested and jailed on $100,000 bail and awaited a first scheduled court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

