The Latest: 1 dead, up to 70 injured in Italy road explosion

MILAN (AP) — The Latest on a highway explosion in Italy (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Police in Italy say one person has died in the explosion on a highway near the northern city of Bologna that collapsed part of a raised highway.

Police also said in a statement Monday that between 60 and 70 people were injured, some with serious burns, when a tanker truck carrying explosive materials was in a traffic accident.

The news agency ANSA said the tanker was carrying liquefied petroleum gas. The explosion sent flames soaring into the air.

4:05 p.m.

Italian police say at least 56 people have been injured and a bridge has partially collapsed following a major explosion on a highway near the northern city of Bologna.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported the explosion was caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable substances, which exploded upon impact.

Italian firefighters tweeted that they’ve sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team.

Italian private Sky TG24 reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.

