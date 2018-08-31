202
Texas officer who pointed gun at kids cleared of wrongdoing

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 2:11 pm 08/31/2018 02:11pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer who was captured on video pointing a firearm at children is back on duty after a disciplinary review board cleared him of wrongdoing.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen announced the decision Thursday. Allen says the 13-member board of civilians and police officers found El Paso Officer Jose Rios did not wrongfully draw and point his weapon. He says Rios only pointed his gun at one boy who he thought was a “deadly threat.”

A video viewed millions of times online shows Rios pointing the gun at the children then arresting a teenager who was recording the confrontation.

Allen says an accusation that the officer choked a boy at the scene was unfounded.

