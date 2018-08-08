202
Terry Crews: It’s ‘summer of freedom’ for abuse victims

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 5:08 pm 08/08/2018 05:08pm
Dan Goor, bottom left, executive producer of the NBC Universal television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," answers a question as cast members, from left, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher look on during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The series was picked up by NBC Universal after being cancelled this year by FOX. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Terry Crews said it’s “the summer of freedom” for him and others who have gone public with accounts of alleged molestation.

“We can now tell our truth” and not see our lives upended, the former NFL player and actor said Wednesday. He called it “just the beginning of change.”

The entertainment industry and beyond will be safer, including for “my wife, for my son and for my daughter,” he said.

Crews made his remarks during a panel promoting NBC’s sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Support from his cast mates made him feel secure enough to “tell my truth and still go to work,” he said, also crediting the example of women in the MeToo movement.

He alleged last year that Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party, and that top executives at William Morris Endeavor failed to discipline Venit. Prosecutors declined to file charges against Venit over the incident, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has filed a civil lawsuit.

Venit, via his attorneys, has denied all of Crews’ allegations, saying in court documents that his actions toward Crews were not sexual, and Crews suffered no harm of any kind.

The actor testified earlier this year before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights.

Harassment and abuse allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein have led to numerous women coming forward with allegations of harassment and abuse against powerful men, with Crews among the few men who have added their names to the list of those claiming abuse.

