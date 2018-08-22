202
Tennessee man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend with biscuit

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 1:30 am 08/22/2018 01:30am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is accused of throwing a biscuit at his ex-girlfriend’s face and threatening to kill her and her new boyfriend.

News outlets report 45-year-old Jeffrey Tomerlin was arrested on charges including assault and public intoxication. Metro Nashville Police officers responded Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance near a Nashville Kroger.

The woman told responding officers Tomerlin threw the biscuit and punched a car carrying her and her boyfriend. She told police Tomerlin also screamed threats and racial slurs. A Davidson County affidavit says the woman told authorities her boyfriend stepped in and stopped the situation from escalating further.

Tomerlin was taken to a hospital after police say he repeatedly hit his head on patrol car windows while being arrested. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

