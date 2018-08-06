202
Teen dies after attending Chicago’s Lollapalooza music fest

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 12:22 pm 08/06/2018 12:22pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Police and the medical examiner’s office identified the teen as Evan Kitzmiller of Mundelein, a Chicago suburb. He was found unresponsive Sunday night, the last day of the weekend festival, and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators didn’t release details about his death. But Kitzmiller’s mother says her son had a seizure and his heart stopped.

Melissa Stratton of Chicago’s emergency management office says officials are saddened by the death, and that safety and security are priorities. A statement from Lollapalooza says the teen and his family “are in our thoughts.”

The event drew hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Chicago’s Grant Park.

