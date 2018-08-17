202
Suspect in fatal Indiana road rage beating caught in Florida

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 8:15 am 08/17/2018 08:15am
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of beating a 60-year-old man who subsequently died of a heart attack during an apparent road rage attack in northeastern Indiana has been arrested in Florida.

WANE-TV reports Brandon M. Cook was taken into custody Thursday evening and booked into the Bay County Jail in Panama City. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Cook on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Court records say the 27-year-old posted on Facebook that he taught another driver a lesson.

Fort Wayne police say Orlando Fernandez was traveling on U.S. 30 at the U.S. 33 interchange Aug. 8 when he was involved in an altercation with another driver. Both vehicles stopped. The other man exited his pickup truck, went over to Fernandez’ car and beat him before driving away.

Information from: WANE-TV, http://www.wane.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

