202
Home » National News » Subway riders try to…

Subway riders try to save woman pushed in front of train

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 9:06 am 08/20/2018 09:06am
Share
File - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, passengers board a MARTA train during the evening rush hour in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a woman was pushed off a commuter train platform in Atlanta and seriously injured on impact with the oncoming train. Witnesses say horrified subway riders rushed to save her, including another woman who also was injured. Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of pushing the first woman.

“We tried to pull them out the track,” transit rider Aiesha Bowden told WSB-TV . “The train was coming too fast, it tried to stop but it couldn’t.”

A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority police statement says the women, ages 27 and 58, were conscious and alert when taken to the hospital; the younger woman underwent surgery, while the older woman was in stable condition.

MARTA police didn’t release any identities. The policestatement says the suspect was being questioned after Sunday afternoon’s chaos at the city’s Midtown Station.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500