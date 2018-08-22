202
Stunt coordinator injured on set of “MacGyver”

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 6:30 pm 08/22/2018 06:30pm
ATLANTA (AP) — A stunt coordinator has been injured on the set of the CBS TV series “MacGyver” in Atlanta.

CBS Television Studios said in a statement Wednesday that Justin Sundquist was injured late Monday after an accident. The studio says he remains hospitalized with his condition unknown after he sustained a head injury during a stunt.

CBS says the production team is cooperating with authorities to investigate the accident.

News outlets report that Sundquist sued CBS Corp. and CBS TV Studios last year after being injured on the set of “Hawaii Five-O.”

Last year, stuntman John Bernecker was killed on the set of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” in Georgia.

