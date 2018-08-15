202
Home » National News » Strong earthquake rocks remote…

Strong earthquake rocks remote western Aleutian Islands

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 8:04 pm 08/15/2018 08:04pm
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center says a strong earthquake rocked an area of the remote Aleutian Islands.

The center recorded the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 and its depth at 7 miles (11 kilometers).

The epicenter was 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Adak in the Andreanof Islands, an island group near the west end of the Aleutians. No damage was reported.

The epicenter was more than 1,200 miles (1930 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Science News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500